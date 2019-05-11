This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
This will be the fourth meeting between Leinster and Saracens in Champions Cup, with the three previous clashes all won by Cullen’s side including a 30-19 victory in their only knockout encounter in last year’s quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster have won 16 of their 17 European matches since the beginning of the 2017/18 season, their only defeat in that run coming by a single point against Toulouse in this season’s pool stage back in October. 

But Sarries, under Mark McCall, have won all eight of their games this term and victory today would see the Premiership side become just the third club to remain unbeaten on their way to lifting the trophy — Saracens themselves did it in 2015/16 before Leinster also achieved the feat last season. 

What an incredible venue for this year’s final. It’s a gorgeous afternoon on Tyneside and St James’ Park looks an absolute picture.

A general view of St James' Park as ground staff prepare the pitch ahead of today's game Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

A general view of a Leinster jersey and match programme before the game

A general view of the Heineken Champions Cup

A general view of a Leinster jersey before the game

A general view of St James' Park ahead of the game

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the 2019 Heineken Champions Cup final, live from St James’ Park in Newcastle, as Leinster bid to claim back-to-back European titles and become the most successful club in the competition’s history.

Leo Cullen’s side can stitch a record fifth star onto the province’s crest this afternoon, but they face an almighty challenge in the form of Saracens, the 2016 and 2017 champions, who have remained unbeaten en route to today’s decider.

It’s the final a lot of rugby fans have been waiting some time for, with two European titans going head-to-head at the iconic home of Newcastle United. With both sides stacked with world-class players, this one has all the ingredients to be a classic. 

Kick-off is coming up at 5pm, and as well as all the action as it happens, we’ll have all the build-up right here between now and then. 

