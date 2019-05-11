11 mins ago

This will be the fourth meeting between Leinster and Saracens in Champions Cup, with the three previous clashes all won by Cullen’s side including a 30-19 victory in their only knockout encounter in last year’s quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster have won 16 of their 17 European matches since the beginning of the 2017/18 season, their only defeat in that run coming by a single point against Toulouse in this season’s pool stage back in October.

But Sarries, under Mark McCall, have won all eight of their games this term and victory today would see the Premiership side become just the third club to remain unbeaten on their way to lifting the trophy — Saracens themselves did it in 2015/16 before Leinster also achieved the feat last season.