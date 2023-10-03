Leinster v Saracens friendly announced to take place next year in London

LEINSTER WILL PLAY Saracens in a friendly at the StoneX Stadium in London next year.

The game will be played under lights on Friday, 23 February 2024 at 7.30pm. Leinster have just one game throughout February in the URC as they welcome Benetton Rugby to the RDS Arena, and will travel to Wales the weekend after the Saracens game to take on Cardiff Rugby.

Saracens season ticket holders will be able to attend the fixture free of charge, while public tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 5 October at 10am for general sale at an early-bird price.

Details on how to register your interest can be found here.

