Monday 9 December, 2019
The 2020 Leinster Schools Rugby draws have been made

Leinster players Jimmy O’Brien, Jack Conan and Scott Penny were on hand to draw the teams in Ballsbridge.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 9 Dec 2019, 8:55 PM
32 minutes ago 1,447 Views 2 Comments
The 2019 champions St Michael's College.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The 2019 champions St Michael's College.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DEFENDING LEINSTER SENIOR Schools Cup champions St Michael’s College will get their title defence underway against one of the qualifiers from the Vinnie Murray Cup, after the draws for the 2020 competitions were made this evening.

Leinster players Jimmy O’Brien, Jack Conan and Scott Penny were all on hand to complete the draws for the Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Junior Cup and Fr Godfrey Cup, with the action beginning in January. 

The Vinnie Murray Cup will be the first competition to kick-off proceedings, on Tuesday, 7 January, with the Fr Godfrey Cup getting underway the following week, Monday, 13 January.

The Senior Cup is scheduled to begin on Sunday, 26 January, with the Junior Cup kicking off soon after on Monday, 3 February.

St Michael’s College, who defeated Gonzaga College in the 2019 Senior Cup decider, will face Qualifier 1 from the Vinnie Murray Cup while St Gerard’s School will square off with Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, the 2019 finalists Gonzaga College will take on Blackrock College while Belvedere College have been paired with St Mary’s College in the first round. 

Full fixture details will be confirmed later this week. 

Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup:

  • Terenure College v Clongowes Wood College
  • Belvedere College v St Mary’s College
  • Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 1 v St Michael’s College
  • Kilkenny College v Wesley College
  • St Gerard’s School v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 2
  • Gonzaga College v Blackrock College
  • Cistercian College, Roscrea v St Vincent’s Castleknock College
  • CBC Monkstown Park v Newbridge College

Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup

1st Round bye: Catholic University School

  • Presentation College, Bray v Skerries Community College
  • St Andrew’s College v Temple Carrig School
  • Gorey Community School v Newpark Comprehensive
  • St Paul’s College v The High School
  • The King’s Hospital v Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge
  • Salesian College, Celbridge v St Mary’s CBS, Enniscorthy
  • Mount Temple Comprehensive School v St Fintan’s High School (winners face CUS in 2nd Round)

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup

  • Newbridge College v St Gerard’s School
  • St Andrew’s College v Blackrock College
  • Fr Godfrey Cup Qualifier 2 v St Vincent’s Castleknock College
  • Gonzaga College v St Mary’s College
  • Fr Godfrey Cup Qualifier 1 v Clongowes Wood College
  • Terenure College v Kilkenny College
  • St Michael’s College v Belvedere College
  • Cistercian College, Roscrea v Presentation College, Bray

Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup

  • CBS Naas v Wesley College
  • Catholic University School v CBC Monkstown
  • Templeogue College v The High School
  • Temple Carrig School v St Mary’s Diocesan, Drogheda
  • Gorey Community School v Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy
  • St Patrick’s Classical School, Navan v St Fintan’s High School
  • Newpark Comprehensive v CBS Wexford
  • King’s Hospital v Wilson’s Hospital School

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

