The 2020 Leinster Schools Rugby draws have been made

DEFENDING LEINSTER SENIOR Schools Cup champions St Michael’s College will get their title defence underway against one of the qualifiers from the Vinnie Murray Cup, after the draws for the 2020 competitions were made this evening.

Leinster players Jimmy O’Brien, Jack Conan and Scott Penny were all on hand to complete the draws for the Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Junior Cup and Fr Godfrey Cup, with the action beginning in January.

The Vinnie Murray Cup will be the first competition to kick-off proceedings, on Tuesday, 7 January, with the Fr Godfrey Cup getting underway the following week, Monday, 13 January.

The Senior Cup is scheduled to begin on Sunday, 26 January, with the Junior Cup kicking off soon after on Monday, 3 February.

St Michael’s College, who defeated Gonzaga College in the 2019 Senior Cup decider, will face Qualifier 1 from the Vinnie Murray Cup while St Gerard’s School will square off with Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, the 2019 finalists Gonzaga College will take on Blackrock College while Belvedere College have been paired with St Mary’s College in the first round.

Full fixture details will be confirmed later this week.

Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup:

Terenure College v Clongowes Wood College

Belvedere College v St Mary’s College

Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 1 v St Michael’s College

Kilkenny College v Wesley College

St Gerard’s School v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 2

Gonzaga College v Blackrock College

Cistercian College, Roscrea v St Vincent’s Castleknock College

CBC Monkstown Park v Newbridge College

Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup

1st Round bye: Catholic University School

Presentation College, Bray v Skerries Community College

St Andrew’s College v Temple Carrig School

Gorey Community School v Newpark Comprehensive

St Paul’s College v The High School

The King’s Hospital v Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge

Salesian College, Celbridge v St Mary’s CBS, Enniscorthy

Mount Temple Comprehensive School v St Fintan’s High School (winners face CUS in 2nd Round)

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup

Newbridge College v St Gerard’s School

St Andrew’s College v Blackrock College

Fr Godfrey Cup Qualifier 2 v St Vincent’s Castleknock College

Gonzaga College v St Mary’s College

Fr Godfrey Cup Qualifier 1 v Clongowes Wood College

Terenure College v Kilkenny College

St Michael’s College v Belvedere College

Cistercian College, Roscrea v Presentation College, Bray

Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup

CBS Naas v Wesley College

Catholic University School v CBC Monkstown

Templeogue College v The High School

Temple Carrig School v St Mary’s Diocesan, Drogheda

Gorey Community School v Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy

St Patrick’s Classical School, Navan v St Fintan’s High School

Newpark Comprehensive v CBS Wexford

King’s Hospital v Wilson’s Hospital School

