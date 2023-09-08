Leinster score 5 tries in convincing win over Munster

LEINSTER EARNED a convincing 33-12 win over Munster in this evening’s pre-season friendly at Musgrave Park.

A Scott Buckley try converted by Tony Butler gave the hosts the early advantage.

However, the game was level after 10 minutes, as Jason Jenkins’ try was converted by Ciarán Frawley.

Leinster were then dealt a blow as Jordan Larmour had to go off injured before Lee Barron crossed over to give his side a five-point advantage just before the half-hour mark.

Tommy O’Brien then intercepted Simon Zebo’s pass and crossed over to further widen the gap between the sides, with Frawley subsequently converting.

It went from bad to worse for Munster as Andrew Conway was sin-binned for bringing down a maul and Leinster took full advantage of the extra man with Barron scoring another try that Frawley converted, making it 26-7 in the visitors’ favour at the break.

The second half was less free-scoring.

Leinster made a number of changes, with Gus and Paddy McCarthy earning their senior debuts.

Another debutant, Diarmuid Mangan, added a fifth try just before the hour mark, with Charlie Tector registering a conversion to ensure a comfortable climax for Leinster.

Munster did finish on a positive note, however, thanks to Stephen Kiely’s well-worked try at a stage when both sides had made several substitutions.

Munster try scorers: S Buckley, S Kiely. Conversion: T Butler.

Leinster try scorers: L Barron (2), J Jenkins, T O’Brien, D Mangan. Conversions: C Frawley (3); C Tector.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Shane Daly

12. Rory Scannell

11. Calvin Nash

10. Tony Butler

9. Neil Cronin

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Scott Buckley

3. Stephen Archer

4. Gavin Coombes

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

16. Chris Moore

17. Kieran Ryan

18. John Ryan

19. Evan O’Connell

20. Jack Daly

21. Ruadhán Quinn

22. Ethan Coughlan

23. Fionn Gibbons

24. Stephen Kiely

25. Shay McCarthy

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Liam Turner

12. Ben Brownlee

11. Rob Russell

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Cormac Foley

1. Jack Boyle

2. Lee Barron

3. Rory McGuire

4. Brian Deeny

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny (captain)

8. James Culhane

Replacements: