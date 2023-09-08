Leinster score 5 tries in convincing win over Munster

LEINSTER EARNED a convincing 33-12 win over Munster in this evening’s pre-season friendly at Musgrave Park.
A Scott Buckley try converted by Tony Butler gave the hosts the early advantage.
However, the game was level after 10 minutes, as Jason Jenkins’ try was converted by Ciarán Frawley.
Leinster were then dealt a blow as Jordan Larmour had to go off injured before Lee Barron crossed over to give his side a five-point advantage just before the half-hour mark.
Tommy O’Brien then intercepted Simon Zebo’s pass and crossed over to further widen the gap between the sides, with Frawley subsequently converting.
It went from bad to worse for Munster as Andrew Conway was sin-binned for bringing down a maul and Leinster took full advantage of the extra man with Barron scoring another try that Frawley converted, making it 26-7 in the visitors’ favour at the break.
The second half was less free-scoring.
Leinster made a number of changes, with Gus and Paddy McCarthy earning their senior debuts.
Another debutant, Diarmuid Mangan, added a fifth try just before the hour mark, with Charlie Tector registering a conversion to ensure a comfortable climax for Leinster.
Munster did finish on a positive note, however, thanks to Stephen Kiely’s well-worked try at a stage when both sides had made several substitutions.
Munster try scorers: S Buckley, S Kiely. Conversion: T Butler.
Leinster try scorers: L Barron (2), J Jenkins, T O’Brien, D Mangan. Conversions: C Frawley (3); C Tector.
Munster:
- 15. Simon Zebo
- 14. Andrew Conway
- 13. Shane Daly
- 12. Rory Scannell
- 11. Calvin Nash
- 10. Tony Butler
- 9. Neil Cronin
- 1. Josh Wycherley
- 2. Scott Buckley
- 3. Stephen Archer
- 4. Gavin Coombes
- 5. Fineen Wycherley
- 6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Alex Kendellen
Replacements:
- 16. Chris Moore
- 17. Kieran Ryan
- 18. John Ryan
- 19. Evan O’Connell
- 20. Jack Daly
- 21. Ruadhán Quinn
- 22. Ethan Coughlan
- 23. Fionn Gibbons
- 24. Stephen Kiely
- 25. Shay McCarthy
Leinster
- 15. Jordan Larmour
- 14. Tommy O’Brien
- 13. Liam Turner
- 12. Ben Brownlee
- 11. Rob Russell
- 10. Ciarán Frawley
- 9. Cormac Foley
- 1. Jack Boyle
- 2. Lee Barron
- 3. Rory McGuire
- 4. Brian Deeny
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 6. Max Deegan
- 7. Scott Penny (captain)
- 8. James Culhane
Replacements:
- Gus McCarthy
- Paddy McCarthy
- Temi Lasisi
- Ross Molony
- Conor O’Tighearnaigh
- Diarmuid Mangan
- Will Connors
- Luke McGrath
- Sam Prendergast
- Charlie Tector
- Andrew Osborne
- Jamie Osborne
- Aitzol King
- Chris Cosgrave