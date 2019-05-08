This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Leinster senior football championship?

The Dubs are chasing a ninth provincial crown in-a-row.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 8 May 2019, 6:00 AM
39 minutes ago 381 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4596811
The Dublin squad celebrate last summer's Leinster final victory.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The Dublin squad celebrate last summer's Leinster final victory.
The Dublin squad celebrate last summer's Leinster final victory.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE LEINSTER SENIOR football championship has been a formality for the past 15 years and it won’t be changing anytime soon.

Dublin have been crowned provincial champions every year bar one since 2005 and the Leinster campaign has served as nothing more than a warm-up competition for Jim Gavin’s side.

The standard of football in Leinster does appear to be on the rise and in 2020 five counties from the eastern province will occupy the top two flights of the league.

download

But while Meath have sealed a return to Division 1 for the first time in 13 years, they’re still some way off competing with the reigning All-Ireland champions. 

The action begins this weekend with Wicklow facing Kildare on Saturday evening while on Sunday afternoon Louth meet Wexford and Meath go up against Offaly.

Who do you think will be lifting the silverware this year? 


Poll Results:

Dublin (128)
Meath (22)
Wicklow (21)
Carlow (14)
Kildare (9)
Laois (9)
Longford (8)
Wexford (5)
Westmeath&nbsp; (4)
Louth&nbsp; (4)
Offaly (3)











