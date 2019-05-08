Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Leinster senior football championship?

THE LEINSTER SENIOR football championship has been a formality for the past 15 years and it won’t be changing anytime soon.

Dublin have been crowned provincial champions every year bar one since 2005 and the Leinster campaign has served as nothing more than a warm-up competition for Jim Gavin’s side.

The standard of football in Leinster does appear to be on the rise and in 2020 five counties from the eastern province will occupy the top two flights of the league.

But while Meath have sealed a return to Division 1 for the first time in 13 years, they’re still some way off competing with the reigning All-Ireland champions.

The action begins this weekend with Wicklow facing Kildare on Saturday evening while on Sunday afternoon Louth meet Wexford and Meath go up against Offaly.

Who do you think will be lifting the silverware this year?

