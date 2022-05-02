Croke Park to host Leinster senior football semi-final double-header

LEINSTER GAA HAVE confirmed that Croke Park will be the venue for the senior football championship semi-final double-header on Sunday 15 May.

Last night’s draw revealed that Meath will play Dublin in one semi-final with Kildare taking on Westmeath in the other last four game.

Advertisement

The provincial body have opted to stage both games in Croke Park with the throw-in times still to be confirmed.

Neither match will be live on TV as RTÉ’s coverage for that Sunday afternoon has already been announced with two Munster hurling round-robin games live.

The weekend’s Leinster football quarter-final action saw on Saturday evening, Dublin defeat Wexford 1-24 to 0-4 and Westmeath overcame Longford by 3-13 to 0-14.

Yesterday, Meath claimed success over Wicklow by 4-13 to 1-12 and Kildare defeated Louth by 2-22 to 0-12.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The semi-final pairings are a repeat of last summer’s fixtures at this stage of the competition which saw Kildare have two points to spare against Westmeath and Dublin defeated Meath by six points.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!