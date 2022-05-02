Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 2 May 2022
Croke Park to host Leinster senior football semi-final double-header

The games take place on Sunday 15 May.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 May 2022, 1:32 PM
54 minutes ago 1,372 Views 5 Comments
Croke Park.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER GAA HAVE confirmed that Croke Park will be the venue for the senior football championship semi-final double-header on Sunday 15 May.

Last night’s draw revealed that Meath will play Dublin in one semi-final with Kildare taking on Westmeath in the other last four game.

The provincial body have opted to stage both games in Croke Park with the throw-in times still to be confirmed.

Neither match will be live on TV as RTÉ’s coverage for that Sunday afternoon has already been announced with two Munster hurling round-robin games live.

The weekend’s Leinster football quarter-final action saw on Saturday evening, Dublin defeat Wexford 1-24 to 0-4 and Westmeath overcame Longford by 3-13 to 0-14.

Yesterday, Meath claimed success over Wicklow by 4-13 to 1-12 and Kildare defeated Louth by 2-22 to 0-12.

The semi-final pairings are a repeat of last summer’s fixtures at this stage of the competition which saw Kildare have two points to spare against Westmeath and Dublin defeated Meath by six points.

