Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Leinster senior hurling championship?

Galway will be hoping to complete a three-in-a-row this year.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 9 May 2019, 5:30 PM
9 minutes ago 239 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4623395
Galway's David Burke after winning last year's Leinster crown.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Galway's David Burke after winning last year's Leinster crown.
Galway's David Burke after winning last year's Leinster crown.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CHAMPIONSHIP TIME IS finally here.

The Leinster SHC gets underway this weekend as reigning champions Galway look to complete a three-in-a-row in their adopted province.

After falling at the semi-final hurdle in the league, Micheál Donoghue’s side will come into this competition without the services of star forward Joe Canning, who is currently nursing a groin injury.

His absence could prove to be crucial in the Leinster series, but Galway have also received a welcomed boost with the return of key players Johnny Glynn and Joseph Cooney.

They will take on Leinster newcomers Carlow in their opening game this weekend, who secured promotion to the top-tier competition last year by winning the Joe McDonagh Cup.

It will be a huge challenge for Colm Bonnar’s side, but they did score a draw against the Tribesmen when they met in the Allianz hurling league earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny will get their Leinster SHC campaign underway with a first-round match against Dublin on Saturday.

They took Galway to a replay in last year’s decider, and will be eager to go one step further in 2019 to reclaim the top spot in the province.

Wexford must wait until 19 May to make their Leinster bow in 2019. They will square off with Dublin in that tie as they prepare for a third championship under Davy Fitzgerald.

Will Galway collect their third provincial crown on the bounce, or will there be a new name on the trophy in 2019?

Cast your vote below.

Carlow players celebrating last year's Joe McDonagh Cup triumph.


Poll Results:

Galway (75)
Dublin (27)
Kilkenny (20)
Wexford (13)
Carlow (7)





About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

