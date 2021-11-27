Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kilkenny head to Galway for Shefflin reunion on May Bank Holiday weekend

It’s a standout in the 2022 Leinster senior hurling championship, with fixtures confirmed this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 3:29 PM
Kilkenny are the reigning Leinster champions.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE ROUND-ROBIN fixture details for the 2022 Leinster senior hurling championship have been confirmed.

Reigning champions Kilkenny open their title defence with a trip to Westmeath on the weekend of 16/17 April, with Dublin and Laois, and Wexford and Galway, also facing off in the opening round.

But the Cats’ May Bank Holiday weekend visit to Galway is certainly a standout fixture, where Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin will go head-to-head on the line in provincial fare.

The Leinster final is scheduled for Saturday, 5 June, with the Joe McDonagh decider to be played the same day.

The fixtures details and competition lay-out are below.

2022 Leinster senior hurling championship

Round 1 – 16/17 April

  • Dublin v Laois
  • Wexford v Galway
  • Westmeath v Kilkenny

Round 2 – 23/24 April

  • Kilkenny v Laois
  • Wexford v Dublin
  • Galway v Westmeath

Round 3 – 30 April/1 May

  • Laois v Wexford
  • Galway v Kilkenny
  • Westmeath v Dublin

Round 4 – 14/15 May

  • Dublin v Kilkenny
  • Laois v Galway
  • Westmeath v Wexford

Round 5 – 21/22 May

  • Kilkenny v Wexford
  • Galway v Dublin
  • Laois v Westmeath

Leinster final – Saturday 5 June

Screenshot 2021-11-27 at 15.15.39 Source: Leinster GAA.

