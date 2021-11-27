Kilkenny head to Galway for Shefflin reunion on May Bank Holiday weekend

THE ROUND-ROBIN fixture details for the 2022 Leinster senior hurling championship have been confirmed.
Reigning champions Kilkenny open their title defence with a trip to Westmeath on the weekend of 16/17 April, with Dublin and Laois, and Wexford and Galway, also facing off in the opening round.
But the Cats’ May Bank Holiday weekend visit to Galway is certainly a standout fixture, where Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin will go head-to-head on the line in provincial fare.
The Leinster final is scheduled for Saturday, 5 June, with the Joe McDonagh decider to be played the same day.
The fixtures details and competition lay-out are below.
2022 Leinster senior hurling championship
Round 1 – 16/17 April
- Dublin v Laois
- Wexford v Galway
- Westmeath v Kilkenny
Round 2 – 23/24 April
- Kilkenny v Laois
- Wexford v Dublin
- Galway v Westmeath
Round 3 – 30 April/1 May
- Laois v Wexford
- Galway v Kilkenny
- Westmeath v Dublin
Round 4 – 14/15 May
- Dublin v Kilkenny
- Laois v Galway
- Westmeath v Wexford
Round 5 – 21/22 May
- Kilkenny v Wexford
- Galway v Dublin
- Laois v Westmeath
Leinster final – Saturday 5 June
