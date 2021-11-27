Kilkenny head to Galway for Shefflin reunion on May Bank Holiday weekend

THE ROUND-ROBIN fixture details for the 2022 Leinster senior hurling championship have been confirmed.

Reigning champions Kilkenny open their title defence with a trip to Westmeath on the weekend of 16/17 April, with Dublin and Laois, and Wexford and Galway, also facing off in the opening round.

But the Cats’ May Bank Holiday weekend visit to Galway is certainly a standout fixture, where Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin will go head-to-head on the line in provincial fare.

The Leinster final is scheduled for Saturday, 5 June, with the Joe McDonagh decider to be played the same day.

The fixtures details and competition lay-out are below.

2022 Leinster senior hurling championship

Round 1 – 16/17 April

Dublin v Laois

Wexford v Galway

Westmeath v Kilkenny

Round 2 – 23/24 April

Kilkenny v Laois

Wexford v Dublin

Galway v Westmeath

Round 3 – 30 April/1 May

Laois v Wexford

Galway v Kilkenny

Westmeath v Dublin

Round 4 – 14/15 May

Dublin v Kilkenny

Laois v Galway

Westmeath v Wexford

Round 5 – 21/22 May

Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

Laois v Westmeath

Flash Sale

50% OFF Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21. Become a Member

Leinster final – Saturday 5 June

Source: Leinster GAA.