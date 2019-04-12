'We’ve about 50 clubs back - it’s not positive': Leinster clubs voice their concerns over FAI board

LEINSTER SENIOR LEAGUE chairman David Moran has called on the FAI to restore the public’s confidence in the organisation after a tumultuous spell.

The provincial body issued their clubs with a survey following Wednesday’s Public Accounts Committee hearing where FAI chiefs, including the organisation’s Executive Vice-President John Delaney, were faced with questions regarding the association’s governance and finance.

On Tuesday, Sport Ireland withdrew their funding from Irish football over the FAI’s failure to respond to queries submitted in relation to similar matters, while several other sponsors are said to be considering their next moves.

Subsequently, the Leinster Senior League has decided to ask their member outfits for a mandate as they seek to have the Sport Ireland funding restored.

Speaking to Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1, the league’s chairman, David Moran, said: “We just want to know what the level of confidence is in the FAI.

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We sent an email out to every club. Unfortunately it was put out on social media before we could get answers.

“We’ve about 50 clubs back [and] it’s not positive for the FAI. [But] we’d like a 100% of our clubs to come back and they’ll mandate us then to take it forward.”

Asked for specific feedback details, he added: “Basically, they’re saying they’re not confident after what they’ve seen over the last couple of weeks.

“They’re not confident in the direction the FAI Board is taking this.”

Mr Moran said clubs in his jurisdiction relied upon the Sport Ireland funding for basic amenities such as dressing rooms and fit-for-purpose equipment, and encouraged the FAI to undertake a process which would ensure the finance remains available.

“The clubs that I represent, that’s [Sport Ireland] where they probably get most of their grants.

“I don’t know how much it affects the professional game, but it certainly affects the grassroots game all across the country, not just in our league, so it’s very important that we convince Sport Ireland and bring back the confidence in the FAI.

“We’ll wait on the clubs to mandate us, but if it means a clear out, it means a clear out.

My personal opinion is that we have to change and if that means we need new people coming in [for] governance, finance, then that’s what we have to do.

“We need some new, fresh ideas to look at football in the country and basically regain the confidence of the public in Ireland which is what’s needed after the last three weeks.”

Moran revealed the Leinster League’s intention to release a statement once all clubs have returned their views — a move which he hopes will receive the support of “the football family”.

