This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We’ve about 50 clubs back - it’s not positive': Leinster clubs voice their concerns over FAI board

Leinster Senior League chairman David Moran has called on the FAI to restore the public’s confidence in the organisation.

By Caoimhin Reilly Friday 12 Apr 2019, 12:14 PM
31 minutes ago 2,960 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4588937
FAI President Donal Conway and John Delaney, former CEO.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FAI President Donal Conway and John Delaney, former CEO.
FAI President Donal Conway and John Delaney, former CEO.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER SENIOR LEAGUE chairman David Moran has called on the FAI to restore the public’s confidence in the organisation after a tumultuous spell.

The provincial body issued their clubs with a survey following Wednesday’s Public Accounts Committee hearing where FAI chiefs, including the organisation’s Executive Vice-President John Delaney, were faced with questions regarding the association’s governance and finance.

On Tuesday, Sport Ireland withdrew their funding from Irish football over the FAI’s failure to respond to queries submitted in relation to similar matters, while several other sponsors are said to be considering their next moves.

Subsequently, the Leinster Senior League has decided to ask their member outfits for a mandate as they seek to have the Sport Ireland funding restored.

Speaking to Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1, the league’s chairman, David Moran, said: “We just want to know what the level of confidence is in the FAI.

John Treacy Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We sent an email out to every club. Unfortunately it was put out on social media before we could get answers.

“We’ve about 50 clubs back [and] it’s not positive for the FAI. [But] we’d like a 100% of our clubs to come back and they’ll mandate us then to take it forward.”

Asked for specific feedback details, he added: “Basically, they’re saying they’re not confident after what they’ve seen over the last couple of weeks.

“They’re not confident in the direction the FAI Board is taking this.”

Mr Moran said clubs in his jurisdiction relied upon the Sport Ireland funding for basic amenities such as dressing rooms and fit-for-purpose equipment, and encouraged the FAI to undertake a process which would ensure the finance remains available.

“The clubs that I represent, that’s [Sport Ireland] where they probably get most of their grants.

“I don’t know how much it affects the professional game, but it certainly affects the grassroots game all across the country, not just in our league, so it’s very important that we convince Sport Ireland and bring back the confidence in the FAI.

“We’ll wait on the clubs to mandate us, but if it means a clear out, it means a clear out.

My personal opinion is that we have to change and if that means we need new people coming in [for] governance, finance, then that’s what we have to do.

“We need some new, fresh ideas to look at football in the country and basically regain the confidence of the public in Ireland which is what’s needed after the last three weeks.”

Moran revealed the Leinster League’s intention to release a statement once all clubs have returned their views — a move which he hopes will receive the support of “the football family”.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie