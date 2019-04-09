This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sport Ireland has decided to suspend and withhold future funding to the FAI

The body said the FAI did not comply with Sport Ireland’s Terms & Conditions of Grant Approval.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 4:39 PM
56 minutes ago 24,929 Views 64 Comments
https://the42.ie/4583811
CEO of Sport Ireland John Treacy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
CEO of Sport Ireland John Treacy.
CEO of Sport Ireland John Treacy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SPORT IRELAND HAS decided to suspend and withhold future funding to the Football Association of Ireland.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the body said: “The Board of Sport Ireland at its meeting today (April 9th) has decided to suspend and withhold future funding to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) in accordance with Clause 1.1 of Sport Ireland’s Terms and Conditions of Grant Approval.

“The decision was taken in light of an acknowledgement by the FAI in its written opening statement to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport tomorrow that in 2017 the FAI did not comply with Clause 4.3 of Sport Ireland’s Terms & Conditions of Grant Approval.”

The Board of Sport Ireland said it will consider the reinstatement of funding once all ongoing reports commissioned by the FAI have been completed and the recommendations adopted.

Sport Ireland also confirmed that it will continue to provide non-financial assistance and guidance to the FAI, which it said may be helpful in advancing matters.

Shortly after Tuesday’s announcement, the FAI released a statement acknowledging Sport Ireland’s decision to cut funding, describing the move as unfortunate.

FAI President Donal Conway said: “The €2.7million funding Sport Ireland provides annually to the FAI is crucial to the development of an inclusive approach to football in Ireland.

Donal Conway FAI President Donal Conway said Sport Ireland's decision was unfortunate. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“As indicated at its meeting with Sport Ireland last Friday and in recent correspondence, the Association is keen to restore trust and confidence and rebuild the relationship with Sport Ireland as soon as possible.

He continued: “The Association has committed to take all appropriate steps in this regard. I am fully confident that through the processes now in place, we will be in a position to satisfy Sport Ireland in relation to both governance and financial issues and ensure that the 50% balance of funding due for 2019 is restored at the appropriate time.”

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock welcomed Sport Ireland’s decision, reflecting that cutting FAI funding was an appropriate move in order to safeguard taxpayer’s money.

Given the FAIs lack of full disclosure, I believe it is appropriate to safeguard taxpayer’s money in the short term and bring about the corporate governance changes and financial transparency that are necessary to safeguard the long-term future of football on this island,” Deputy Rock said.

“Ireland has had enough of shoddy corporate governance – it’s time to grow up. This is a welcome and necessary move from Sport Ireland and one which was necessary given the unwillingness and inability of the FAI to be forthright with Sport Ireland despite having a variety of opportunities to do so.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie