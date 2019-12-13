This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cullen says Six Nations is the target for Sexton

The Leinster out-half is seeing a specialist in the UK as he battles a knee ligament injury.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 13 Dec 2019, 2:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,680 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4932195
Leinster’s Johnny Sexton.
Image: Ryan Byrne; ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Leinster’s Johnny Sexton.
Leinster’s Johnny Sexton.
Image: Ryan Byrne; ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEO CULLEN IS optimistic on Johnny Sexton’s chances of recovering from his knee ligament injury in time for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, but stopped short of providing a timeframe for his return.

The Leinster out-half damaged his knee in last week’s 43-16 defeat of Northampton, and speaking ahead of Saturday’s return fixture at the Aviva Stadium, Cullen said that the injury is ‘under control’ after Sexton visited a specialist in the UK.

“He’s seeing somebody in the UK and he’ll go back there just to get an update in a couple of weeks, but he’s working hard to try and get himself back as quickly as possible, but he won’t be a million miles away hopefully,” said Cullen.

“You could see he twisted his knee, and like I said he’s seeing a specialist. He’s under control and on the mend now.”

The Leinster head coach also confirmed that while he would hope to see Sexton back in the blue of Leinster early in the new year, it is more likely that the out-half will aim his recovery towards Andy Farrell’s first Six Nations campaign as Ireland head coach.

“Yeah well you would love if he was back [for Leinster], but it’s probably more realistic for Ireland, I think, yeah.” 

Cullen has made five changes to his Leinster team for tomorrow’s clash against the Saints, with Scott Fardy, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath, James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong all coming into the starting XV.

Byrne steps into Sexton’s shoes for his first European start of the season, and Cullen is backing the 24-year-old to deliver as Leinster look record an 11th straight win in all competitions.

“That’s the thing, the layers of experience that Ross has picked up over the last three or four years has been fantastic, and he’s waiting for these opportunities every time he gets them,” Cullen said.

“I thought he led the team well when we were away in Glasgow a few weeks ago, in terms of his on-field leadership, and even when he steps into the team last weekend, whatever it is, 42 or 43 minutes, he’s a very commanding presence in the group. He has a very clean understanding, obviously missing out on World Cup selection, he comes back to us a little bit earlier, so he’s been great for us so far this year.”  

Bernard Jackman joined Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell in studio to chat about the remarkable John Cooney and the Ireland captaincy. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie