Here's the draw for the 2021 Leinster football championship

10-IN-A-ROW LEINSTER SENIOR football champions Dublin will face either Wicklow or Wexford in this year’s provincial quarter-final after the draw was made this morning.

The draw took place on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, with Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan joining Darren Frehill.

Teehan confirmed that the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions will not play the last-eight clash in Croke Park, the game to be played at a neutral venue following their Covid-19 training breach.

In round one, we’ll see the local derby of Wicklow and Wexford, an intriguing meeting of John Maughan’s Offaly and Mickey Harte’s Louth, and another opening showdown between Carlow and Longford.

Joining Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford in the quarter-finals is Kildare v Offaly/Louth, while Laois will face Westmeath, and 2020 finalists Meath will go head-to-head with the winners of Carlow and Longford.

Fixture details and venues will be confirmed at a later stage in the the straight knockout race for the Delaney Cup, with draws for the semi-finals taking place after the quarters are played.

The Leinster hurling draw also takes place on Morning Ireland during the 8.30am news bulletin, with Ulster football to be plotted out on the 6.01 later today.

The Munster football and hurling draws took place yesterday, along with Connacht football.

2021 Leinster SFC draw

Round 1

Offaly v Louth

Wicklow v Wexford

Carlow v Longford

Quarter-finals