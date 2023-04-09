Leinster SFC: Dublin set for trip to Laois, Offaly and Wicklow book quarter-final spots

Leinster SFC results

Laois 2-17 Wexford 2-13

Longford 1-11 Offaly 1-12

Wicklow 2-12 Carlow 0-10

LAOIS EARNED THE right to host 12-in-a-row Leinster SFC champions Dublin with victory over Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

Dessie Farrell’s Dubs will open their provincial campaign in Portlaoise on 23 April after the hosts ran out four-point winners in today’s opening round clash at O’Moore Park.

Mark Barry scored a goal in either half, and finished with an individual tally of 2-4, as Billy Sheehan’s side were 2-17 to 2-13 winners.

At Pearse Park, Bernard Allen’s 68th-minute score proved to be the winning one as Offaly edged a 1-12 to 1-11 win over Longford.

Peter Cunningham’s early goal gave the visitors the advantage but it was all square at the break, Longford fighting back to parity at 0-7 to 1-4.

They hit the front on 43 minutes through Darren Gallagher’s goal, but Offaly dug deep to score four of the next five points and wrestle control of the proceedings.

Allen’s late score nudged Offaly into a 1-12 to 1-10 lead, and although Iarla O’Sullivan pulled one back for Longford in additional time, it wasn’t enough to stop the Faithful from progressing to a quarter-final at home to Meath.

Meanwhile, a trip to Kildare awaits for Oisin McConville and Wicklow in the quarter-finals after their eight-point win over Carlow.

Malachy Stone and Eoin Darcy scored the Wicklow goals as they pulled clear to win by 2-12 to 0-10.