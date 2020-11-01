BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 1 November 2020
Offaly, Wicklow and Longford advance into Leinster quarter-finals

Davy Burke’s Wicklow trailed by four points in the first-half but fought back to end Wexford’s year.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,387 Views No Comments
Carlow’s Sean Gannon and Peter Cunningham of Offaly watch the ball.
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

OFFALY WILL PLAY Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-final after their 3-14 to 0-20 win over Carlow in Bord an Mona O’Connor Park.

Goals from Niall McNamee and Jordan Hayes left Offaly three ahead at the break. 

Hayes was forced off with a foot injury immediately after scoring his goal. Carlow were punished for some poor shooting in the opening period but they still managed to put up 0-9 with the breeze behind them.

Paul Broderick did the majority of their scoring, while Bernard Allen looked dangerous for Offaly at the far end. He netted Offaly’s third goal after 50 minutes

Carlow missed a penalty when Broderick fired a penalty over the bar in the 55th minute. But Niall Carew’s men continued to battle and forced a couple of good saves from Faithful stopper Paddy Dunican. They finished with a 20-point haul yet lost by three.

Shane Roche’s Wexford were dumped out by Wicklow on a scoreline of 2-9 to 0-11. Davy Burke’s side meet Meath in Aughrim next weekend for a place in the last four.

Ben Brosnan was accurate from frees and helped Wexford into an early 0-6 to 0-2 lead. Dean Healy hit the net to bring Wicklow back into the game though they trailed at half-time by 0-9 to 1-3.

Wicklow raised the green flag for the second time through Conor Byrne to send them into a 2-7 to 0-9 lead after 54 minutes. Daithi Waters helped reduced the deficit for Wexford but it was the Garden County who progressed.

Longford sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-9 to 1-7 victory against Louth.

Longford grabbed a goal through Darren Gallagher in the sixth minute, but nine minutes later Sam Mulroy fired a bullet into the net for Louth. Mulroy scored all of the Wee County’s efforts after the first-half where they went in trailing by 1-5 to 1-4.

Rian Brady and sub Robbie Smyth helped edge Longford ahead, while Mulroy kept the Louth scoreboard ticking over. Late efforts from Gallagher and Smyth saw Longford run out two-point victors.

They’ll go up against Laois in the last eight. All four games take place next weekend.

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Offaly v Kildare
Wicklow v Meath
Longford v Laois
Westmeath v Dublin

