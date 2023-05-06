Leinster keep double dream on track with 30-point defeat of Sharks

Leinster 35

Cell C Sharks 5

LEINSTER’S DOUBLE DREAM remains on track after the province booked their place in next weekend’s URC semi-finals with a 35-5 defeat of the Cell C Sharks at Aviva Stadium.

Despite falling behind to an early Sharks try, the province quickly dispelled any fears of an upset on home soil as they took full advantage of a yellow card to winger Makazole Mapimpi – running in three tries in the opening 25 minutes.

Seven days on from their highly-impressive Champions Cup semi-final win against Toulouse, a Leinster team which showed nine changes to the starting XV rarely looked troubled against a South African side which finished eighth in the URC table.

With Bruce Springsteen’s three-night stint in Dublin leaving the RDS unavailable this weekend, just under 15,000 supporters turned out at Aviva Stadium, with the upper and top tiers closed for a knockout clash which lacked the usual big-game atmosphere.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Leinster's Dave Kearney makes a break. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

A bigger crowd will be expected when Leinster host the winners of tonight’s meeting between Glasgow and Munster back at Aviva Stadium at 5.30pm next Saturday, and with the 20 May Champions Cup decider with La Rochelle already locked in, it could be a memorable few weeks for a Leinster side who continue to rack up big scores at the business end of the season.

Sharks’ elimination also confirms Connacht’s place in next season’s Champions Cup.

While Leo Cullen’s side made a bright start here in front of an expectant home crowd, the Sharks managed to strike the first blow against the run of play – Grant Williams slipping inside a gap between Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird to cross in the corner after seven minutes. Sharks’ outhalf Boeta Chamberlain pulled the conversion wide to the left, but the visitors had seized the initiative.

Dusting themselves down, Leinster continued to enjoy most of the possession and responded in the 14th minute. A penalty won in the Sharks half allowed Harry Byrne to kick to the corner. Baird rose highest to collect Dan Sheehan’s throw, and off the back of the lineout Caelan Doris charged at the Sharks line and powered over despite shipping a big hit from Mapimpi, who was yellow-carded for his troubles.

The visitors knew the next 10 minutes would be crucial as Leinster have made a habit of being utterly ruthless when playing with a man advantage. Against Toulouse, the province scored 28 points across the two spells the French side had players in the bin.

It didn’t take long for Leinster’s second to arrive. As Leinster threatened in the corner the Sharks were pinged for offside. Leinster opted for the tap-and-go, and after Sheehan and Doris both had a go, Michael Milne showed good power to get over for his seventh try of the season, with Byrne clipping over the extras.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Leinster's Hugo Keenan is tackled by Aphelele Fassi of the Sharks. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Byrne was standing over the tee again just moments later. Countering from the Sharks’ kickoff, Hugo Keenan made huge ground with a roaming run down the middle before Byrne clipped a lovely crossfield out towards Jordan Larmour, the winger showing nice feet to step inside Aphelele Fassi and score. Byrne’s conversion left Leinster 21-5 up with 25 minutes played as Mapimpi returned to the action.

Aside from some good shoves at the scrum the Sharks were now struggling to get any sort of foothold in the game, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris forcing a penalty the next time the South Africans made it inside the Leinster 22. It would be their last meaningful attack of the half before Chamberlain pulled a long-range penalty wide with the final action of the opening period.

Leinster returned for the second half without Tadhg Furlong, with his replacement, Cian Healy lifted in one of the first scrums of the second half – a rare sight. Unfortunately for the Sharks scrums don’t put points on the board, and despite their set-piece struggles Leinster were soon pulling clear, Max Deegan finishing a patient move which included some excellent hands from Charlie Ngatai, with Byrne continuing his 100% record off the tee.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

If anyone in the crowd was tempted to tip off early to get a spot for Bruce, now was the time.

With the win wrapped up and more than 20 minutes still to play, Cullen turned to his bench – sending in Andrew Porter for try-scorer Milne while Ross Byrne came in for Ngatai, as his brother Harry moved to inside centre.

Those changes came as the visitors pulled Springboks Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi from the action, a move which stripped the Sharks of their strongest asset. When the two front-rows next locked horns, Leinster won a scrum penalty in their own 22, a victory enthusiastically celebrated by Porter and Jack Conan.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes the Sharks finally struck for their second try of the game, Rohan Janse van Rensburg crossing after a smart break from Williams. However any fears of an unlikely Sharks comeback were immediately quashed as the score was crossed off, with James Venter sent to the bin for a dangerous clearout on Porter.

With the next passage of play, Jamison Gibson-Park raced over, collecting Dave Kearney’s kick through following nice hands from Harry Byrne and Baird.

Ross Byrne’s conversion put Leinster 30 points clear. On another day it could easily have been more. Given what lies ahead, they won’t be too concerned about the chances left behind.

Job done, and the double dream is still alive.

Leinster scorers –

Tries: Doris, Milne, Larmour, Deegan, Gibson

Conversions: H Byrne [4/4], R Byrne [1/1]

Stormers scorers –

Try: Williams

Conversion: Chamberlain [0/1]

Penalty: Chamberlain [0/1]

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour (Liam Turner, 55), Ciarán Frawley, Charlie Ngatai (Ross Byrne, 58), Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (captain) (Jamison Gibson-Park, 69); Michael Milne (Andrew Porter, 58), Dan Sheehan (John McKee, 59), Tadhg Furlong (Cian Healy, HT (Milne 79)); Ryan Baird, Jason Jenkins; Max Deegan, Scott Penny (Jack Conan, 37 HIA), Caelan Doris (Joe McCarthy, 69).

CELL C SHARKS: Aphelele Fassi; Marnus Potgieter, Lukhanyo Am (captain), Ben Tapuai (Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 57), Makazole Mapimpi; Boeta Chamberlain (Nevaldo Fleurs, 58), Grant Williams (Cameron Wright,, 74); Ox Nche (Ntuthuko Mchunu, 60), Bongi Mbonambi (Fez Mbatha, 60), Thomas du Toit (Carlu Sadie, 26); Corne Rahl, Gerbrandt Grobler (Jeandre Labuschagne, 69); James Venter, Vincent Tshituka, Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Phepsi Buthelez, 58).

Yellow cards: Mapimpi 14, Venter 72

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Attendance: 14,642

