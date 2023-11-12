Naas, Na Fianna, and Kilcormac-Killoughey march on to Leinster semis

Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly) 2-22

Naomh Eanna (Wexford) 0-14

TWO GOALS IN the space of 90 second-half seconds put Kilcormac-Killoughey in the driving seat against Naomh Éanna at Chadwicks Wexford Park and the Offaly champions never looked back.

Naomh Éanna took a two-point lead in with them at the break but Kilcormac-Killoughey made use of a stiff breeze almost immediately after the restart to turn the game on its head, eventually running out 14-point victors.

The first goal came via route one: Kilcormac-Killoughey ‘keeper Conor Slevin played a quick one-two with full-back Oisín Mahon before booming one up towards the edge of the Naomh Éanna square. James Gorman was able to deflect the ball past Jack Cushe into the Wexford champions net, and his side were suddenly in business.

A minute and half later, corner-forward Adam Screeney found himself in open country on the right and fired one past Cushe into the far corner. Kilcormac-Killoughey led 2-11 to 0-11, and that was effectively game-ball.

Screeney top-scored for the Offaly club with 1-7, six of them frees, while his fellow goalscorer Gorman was good for 1-3 from play in a dominant victory.

Scorers for Naomh Éanna: J Cullen (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-2, 65s), C Dunbar (0-3), J Doran (0-2), P Doyle (0-2 frees), C McGuckin (0-1), A Doyle (0-1), C McDonald (0-1)

Scorers for Kilcormac-Killoughey: A Screeney (1-7, 0-6 frees), J Gorman (1-3), C Kiely (0-3, 0-2 frees), C Spain (0-2), C Mitchell (0-2), E Grogan (0-1), J Screeney (0-1), C Mahon (0-1), Lochlann Kavanagh (0-1).

Naomh Éanna: J Cushe; B Travers, T Stafford, C O Tuama; C Stokes, C Molloy, C McGuckin; S Doyle, A Doyle; C Browne, C Dunbar, J Cullen; J Doran, C McDonald, P Doyle.

Subs: R Fitzpatrick for Stafford (48); SOg Whelan for Browne (52); E Conroy for Travers (60); D Canavan for McDonald (63).

Kilcormac-Killoughey: C Slevin; B Kavanagh, O Mahon, T Spain; J Quinn, C Kiely, E Grogan; C Spain, D Kilmartin; J Screeney, C Mahon, L Kavanagh; C Mitchell, J Gorman, A Screeney.

Subs: T Geraghty (0-1) for C Mahon (51); G Guinan for Kavanagh (55); Lochlann Kavanagh for Gorman (55); J Mahon for B Kavanagh (59); G Healion for Mitchell (63).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny)

Raharney (Westmeath) 0-19

Na Fianna 1-24 (Dublin)

Brian Ryan’s 59th-minute goal was the dagger in Raharney hearts as Dublin champs Na Fianna ran out eight-point winners in Mullingar.

The gap was already five when midfielder Ryan — who already had three points to his name — marauded through to seal the deal with a fine finish past Jonathan Tracey.

Colin Currie knocked over nine frees for Na Fianna, who were able to keep their hosts arm’s length for the majority of the contest, while his brother and fellow Dublin star Seán was good for four points including a wonderful sideline cut which moved the lead out to three in the 44th minute.

Killian Doyle, the hero as Raharney regained the Westmeath county title last month, scored 12 points (nine frees, on 65′) for his side but they couldn’t reel in Na Fianna who were slightly flattered by the final margin.

Scorers for Na Fianna: C Currie 0-9 (nine frees), B Ryan 1-3, AJ Murphy, S Currie (one lineball) 0-4 each, J Tierney 0-2, P Feeney, C Stacey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Raharney: K Doyle 0-12 (nine frees, one ‘65’), E Ahearn 0-4, C Boyle, E Cunneen (lineball), C Boyle 0-1 each.

Na Fianna: J Tracey; S Burke, C McHugh, D Clerkin; P O’Dea, L Rushe, K Burke; B Ryan, P Feeney; J Tierney, G King, S Currie; C Currie, AJ Murphy, C Stacey. Subs: S Barrett for King (39 mins), S Baxter for Stacey (47 mins), J Burke for Tierney (51 mins), D Ryan for Clerkin (58 mins), C Kelly for Ryan (60+2 mins).

Raharney: A McHugh; C McKeogh, J Mulkearns, D Finn; C Boyle, R Greville, D Hickey; E Cunneen, G Greville; K Doyle, C Doyle, J Boyle; B McGrath, E Keyes, E Ahearn. Subs: R Keyes for Hickey (51 mins), D Hill for C Doyle (inj., 60+1 mins), M Doherty for C Boyle (60+4 mins).

Ref: P Dunne (Laois).

Camross 1-17

Naas 2-17

Naas are also into the Leinster semis after a three-point win over Laois champions Camross in an entertaining contest at Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Jack Sheridan inspired Naas into a six-point lead at the break, notching 1-7 of the Kildare side’s 1-11, while Zane Keenan kept Camross in touch with all but one of their eight first-half points.

Camross halved the gap straight after the break and when Sheridan blasted a penalty wide for Naas, the hosts would have fancied their chances of turning the game around altogether.

Brian Byrne had other ideas, however, finding the net to stretch Naas’ lead out to 2-12 to 0-11.

That man Keegan hauled Camross back to within three when he raised a green flag from a free, but Naas held off a late assault to book their spot in the last four.

Scorers for Camross: Z Keenan 1-13 (9 frees, s/l), T Keyes 0-3, L Delaney 0-1.

Scorers for Naas: J Sheridan 1-10 (8 frees, 65′), C Boran 0-4, B Byrne 1-1, S Leacy 0-1, K Aherne 0-1.

Camross: T Doran; D Duggan, C Cuddy, J Phelan; E Dowling, E Gaughan, T Cuddy; D Palmer, O Phelan; A Collier, L Delaney, Z Keenan; T Keyes, M Dowling, C Collier. Subs: C Collier for O Phelan (38); G Burke for D Delaney (41); L Burke for E Gaughan (49); O Bennett for A Collier (56); E Cuddy for L Delaney (63).

Naas: C Gallagher; J McKeon, R Kelly, P O’Donoghue; H Carroll, S Gainey, K Whelan; R Boran, S Leacy; C Boran, K Aherne, F O’Sullivan; B Byrne, J Sheridan, C Boran. Subs: J Burke for F O’Sullivan (40); C Dowling for K Aherne (62).

Referee: C Flynn, Westmeath.