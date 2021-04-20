BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 20 April 2021
Holders Kilkenny to face winners of Wexford and Laois in Leinster hurling semi-final

The draw was made on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 8:50 AM
kilkenny-players-celebrate-at-the-end-of-the-game Kilkenny celebrating at the final whistle of last year's final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

HOLDERS KILKENNY WILL face either Wexford or Laois in the 2021 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final after the draw was made this morning.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford — 2019 champions — will meet Cheddar Plunkett’s Laois in the quarter-finals, with Brian Cody’s Cats waiting for the winners in the last four.

2020 finalists, and 2017 and 2018 champions, Galway are on the other side of the draw, playing either Dublin or Antrim in their semi-final in the race for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

The draw took place on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, with Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan joining Darren Frehill.

Fixture details and venues will be confirmed at a later stage, though Teehan confirmed that quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place at neutral venues.

The Ulster SFC draw is the only one remaining, and it will be made on the 6.01 news this evening. The Leinster SFC draw took place earlier this morning, with the Munster football and hurling, and Connacht football pathways plotted out yesterday.

2021 Leinster SHC draw

Quarter-finals

  • Dublin v Antrim
  • Wexford v Laois

Semi-finals

  • Kilkenny v Wexford/Laois
  • Dublin/Antrim v Galway.

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

