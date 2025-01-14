Six Nations boost for Ireland with Sheehan and Lowe close to returns

LEINSTER SAY THAT Dan Sheehan, James Lowe, and Will Connors are all stepping up their rehabilitation from injury this week and could even be in contention for a return in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Bath.

The positive update on Sheehan and Lowe is also a major boost for Ireland, with interim head coach Simon Easterby naming his Six Nations squad tomorrow.

It looks increasingly likely that Sheehan and Lowe will be fit for the start of the Six Nations against England in three weekends.

It remains to be seen if they feature for Leinster against Bath at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Hooker Sheehan has been sidelined since last summer when he injured his ACL during Ireland’s tour of South Africa, while Lowe hasn’t played since Ireland’s November Tests campaign due to a calf issue.

Openside flanker Connors hasn’t featured for Leinster since the end of November but is now nearing his return to action.

Wing Jordan Larmour is unavailable for the Bath clash after suffering a hamstring injury in training last week, while fellow wing Tommy O’Brien remains a doubt after being withdrawn from the starting XV to face La Rochelle last weekend as “a precaution,” according to Leinster.

As with Lowe, Sheehan, and Connors, Leinster say O’Brien will be further assessed as this week continues.

In another big boost for Ireland, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Ciarán Frawley came through their returns to action against La Rochelle unscathed.

Leinster reported that Rob Russell, Liam Turner, James Culhane, and Michael Milne all remain sidelined due to injury.