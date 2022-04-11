No fresh injuries for Leinster as Porter, Kelleher and Larmour resume full training

LEINSTER ENTER THE week of their Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg with Connacht with ostensibly a clean bill of health having picked up no significant injuries at The Sportsground on Friday.

In a further boost for Leo Cullen and the eastern province, their international trio of loosehead Andrew Porter, hooker Rónan Kelleher and back-three operator Jordan Larmour have all resumed full training this week, as has highly regarded young loosehead Michael Milne.

Front-row partners in crime Porter and Kelleher have been out since the Six Nations while Larmour, a try-scorer on the day, suffered a hip injury in Leinster’s win over Benetton in early March. Birr man Milne, meanwhile, is yet to make an appearance this season but will add depth to Leinster’s loosehead options for what they hope will be a busy run-in.

In this afternoon’s fitness update, Leinster added that there were no further updates on Dave Kearney (hamstring), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion) and Ryan Baird (back), all of whom will miss this weekend’s European second leg at the Aviva Stadium into which the four-time European champions take a five-point advantage.

Advertisement