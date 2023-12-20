Advertisement
Tommy O'Brien and Luke McGrath (file pic). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Luke McGrath and Tommy O'Brien available to Leinster for Thomond trip

Charlie Ngatai has been ruled out for St Stephen’s Day with a calf injury.
17 minutes ago

LEINSTER HAVE WELCOMED back scrum-half Luke McGrath and wing Tommy O’Brien to full training ahead of their St Stephen’s Day interpro with Munster at Thomond Park.

Out-half Harry Byrne and lock Jason Jenkins will have their respective availabilities determined later in the week, while centre Charlie Ngatai has been ruled out for Tuesday’s trip to Limerick in the URC.

McGrath has missed the last two months after suffering knee-ligament damage in Leinster’s opening-round defeat at Glasgow.

He and the previously in-form O’Brien, who was ruled out for the last five weeks with an ankle injury, will be available to Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber as they seek to beat URC champions Munster on their own patch.

Harry Byrne is still following return-to-play protocols following a head injury in Leinster’s victory at La Rochelle in the Champions Cup, while South African second row Jenkins was withdrawn at half-time of last weekend’s victory over Sale Sharks with what the eastern province are describing as a “minor” back issue.

Former All Black Ngatai picked up a calf injury in the same game and, for the moment, Leinster have ruled him out only for St Stephen’s Day.

There are no further updates, meanwhile, on Cormac Foley (shoulder), Ross Byrne (arm), Jamie Osborne (shoulder) and John McKee (hamstring).

