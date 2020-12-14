Sexton and Ringrose back in contention for Leinster ahead of Saints' visit to the RDS

JOHNNY SEXTON AND Garry Ringrose are both in contention to feature for Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup clash against Northampton this Saturday (Virgin Media, Channel 4, BT Sport, 1pm).

Leo Cullen’s side have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Saints’ visit to Dublin, with the knock to Scott Fardy’s knee not considered to be serious.

Leinster say Sexton’s dead leg “tightened” after Friday’s captain’s run at the GGL Stadium ahead of the Blues’ emphatic opening-round victory over Montpellier, and that the talismanic 10 will be “further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his inclusion”.

The same goes for Ringrose, who the eastern province say is “in the final stages of his recovery” from a broken jaw, and will also be monitored ahead of potential inclusion this Saturday.

Leinster have confirmed that Ringrose’s fellow centre Conor O’Brien will undergo surgery after injuring his ACL in training last week. There are no further updates, however, on the injuries to Ed Byrne (calf), James Lowe (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Jack Conan (neck), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).