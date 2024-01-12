Lowe makes Leinster return as Frawley gets nod at 10

LEFT WING JAMES Lowe will make his first appearance of the season for Leinster tomorrow after being named in Leo Cullen’s starting XV to face Stade Français in the Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ/TNT Sports].

Cullen has also handed Ciarán Frawley a big opportunity in Leinster’s number 10 shirt as Harry Byrne misses out on the matchday 23.

It’s a timely chance for Frawley to show his ability at 10, with out-half places up for grabs in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, which will be named on Wednesday next week.

In that sense, Lowe’s return is also welcome. The powerful wing last played a game of any kind in Ireland’s quarter-final defeat to New Zealand at the World Cup back in October.

Lowe returned home to New Zealand for family reasons after that tournament and has since been managed back to full fitness by Leinster. Now, he’s set to make his comeback in what is also a big boost for Ireland boss Andy Farrell ahead of the Six Nations.

Cullen has also welcomed experienced tighthead Tadhg Furlong back into the starting XV following his recent break from playing after the death of his father, James.

Garry Ringrose will captain Leinster tomorrow as his co-captain James Ryan makes his return from injury on the Leinster bench.

Robbie Henshaw partners Ringrose in midfield, while Hugo Keenan and Jordan Larmour make up the back three with Lowe, and Jamison Gibson-Park is at scrum-half.

Furlong combines with Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter in the front row, Joe McCarthy and Jason Jenkins team up in the second row, and the back row is made up of Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris.

A strong Leinster bench includes 20-year-old out-half Sam Prendergast, while scrum-half Luke McGrath is set for his 200th Leinster appearance when he’s called on.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose (captain)

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter (113)

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. James Ryan

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Tommy O’Brien

Referee: Christophe Ridley [RFU].