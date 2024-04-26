Leinster shuffle starting side for tie against Stormers in Cape Town

LEINSTER HAVE MADE several changes for tomorrow’s URC Round 15 match against the Stormers in DHL Stadium, [KO: 6.05pm, live TG4 and Premier Sport 2].
Leo Cullen has named some notable names on the bench with Gus McCarthy in line to make his debut, while there are returns from long-term injuries for Charlie Tector and Martin Moloney.
Henry McErlean, Liam Turner and Rob Russell are the back three, with Charlie Ngatai and Ben Brownlee lining up at centre, while Cormac Foley and Sam Prendergast are the starting half-backs.
Scott Deeny again captains the team with Max Deegan at number eight, while Rhys Ruddock is the addition to the back row this time.
McCarthy is named on the bench, the 20-year-old hooker has emerged with his displays in captaining Blackrock College to Leinster Schools Senior Cup glory in 2022. He also captained the Ireland U20 team that won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023 and contested the World Championship final in South Africa.
Martin Moloney hasn’t played since October 2022 against the Scarlets, while Charlie Tector has been unavailable since featuring against the Bulls in April 2023.
📥 | 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧...— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 26, 2024
Here is the #LeinsterRugby team to face @THESTORMERS tomorrow evening in Cape Town#STOvLEI #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/ubJvRcRv0E
Leinster Rugby (XV v Stormers):
15. Henry McErlean
14. Liam Turner
13. Ben Brownlee
12. Charlie Ngatai
11. Rob Russell
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Cormac Foley
1. Michael Milne
2. John McKee
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Brian Deeny
5. Jason Jenkins
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Scott Penny (captain)
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Conor Ó Tighearnagih
20. Diarmuid Mangan
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Charlie Tector
23. Martin Moloney