Leinster make one change as Stormers get Boks back for table-topping encounter

IRELAND’S SIX NATIONS champions are given the week off as Leinster make just one change for the visit of the DHL Stormers to the RDS Arena tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

Rob Russell replaces the injured Jamie Osborne from the bonus-point win over Edinburgh earlier this month.

Ciarán Frawley moves from full-back to inside centre, with Jordan Larmour shifting from the wing to the no.15 jersey.

Advertisement

Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath continue their partnership at half-back, while the pack remains unchanged with Rhys Ruddock captaining the side.

Ed Byrne is set to make his first appearance of 2023 off the bench as he returns from a knee injury. Vakhtang Abdaladze and Ben Brownlee are also added to the replacements.

John Dobson has named a strong DHL Stormers line-up, with captain Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Marvin Orie, and Damian Willemse all making their returns for the table-topping encounter.

Paul de Wet partners Manie Libbok at half-back, with Herschel Jantjies and Jean-Luc du Plessis on the replacements bench.

“It is great to have these Boks back in the mix this week and we are looking forward to seeing what they bring in what will be a tough game away from home,” said Dobson.

“It has been some time since some of these players featured for us, so hopefully the game time will stand them all in good stead as we head towards the end of the season.”

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Rob Russell

13. Liam Turner

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Michael Milne

2. John McKee

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Ed Byrne

18. Vakhtang Abdaladze

19. Brian Deeny

20. Will Connors

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Charlie Tector

23. Ben Brownlee

DHL Stormers

15. Clayton Blommetjies

14. Suleiman Hartzenberg

13. Dan du Plessis

12. Damian Willemse

11. Seabelo Senatla

10. Manie Libbok

9. Paul de Wet

1. Steven Kitshoff (captain)

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Marvin Orie

6. Deon Fourie

7. Ben-Jason Dixon

8. Hacjivah Dayimani

Replacements:

16. JJ Kotze

17. Brok Harris

18. Neethling Fouche

19. Ernst van Rhyn

20. Willie Engelbrecht

21. Marcel Theunissen

22. Herschel Jantjies

23. Jean-Luc du Plessis

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU]