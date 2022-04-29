Cullen rotates team for Leinster's top-of-the-table clash against Stormers

Cormac Foley makes his first start for Leinster.

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has opted to ring in the changes for tomorrow’s URC clash against DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

The province are in action on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm Irish time – live on RTÉ & Premier Sports) in the second of two games on their mini-tour of South Africa.

And many of the 31-man squad who weren’t involved last weekend have been given an opportunity to impress.

There’s a first Leinster start for scrum-half Cormac Foley, while Ciarán Frawley is picked alongside him in the half-backs.

Max O’Reilly is included at fullback and the wings will be occupied by Adam Byrne and Rob Russell.

Ed Byrne comes in for Andrew Porter at loosehead, and Josh Murphy replaces Jack Dunne in the second row. Elsewhere, Alex Soroka is called up into the back row.

Michael Milne and Sean O’Brien could also make their first appearances of the season from the bench.

Leinster currently sit top of the URC table – nine points ahead of the second-placed Stormers.

Leinster team v DHL Stormers:

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Adam Byrne

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. Rob Russell

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Cormac Foley

1. Ed Byrne

2. John McKee

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Brian Deeny

5. Josh Murphy

6. Alex Soroka

7. Scott Penny

8. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

Replacements

16. Lee Barron

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakh Abdaladze

19. Jack Dunne

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Harry Byrne

23. Martin Moloney

