Friday 29 April 2022
Cullen rotates team for Leinster's top-of-the-table clash against Stormers

There’s a first start for scrum-half Cormac Foley in Cape Town.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Apr 2022, 12:39 PM
Cormac Foley makes his first start for Leinster.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has opted to ring in the changes for tomorrow’s URC clash against DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

The province are in action on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm Irish time – live on RTÉ & Premier Sports) in the second of two games on their mini-tour of South Africa.

And many of the 31-man squad who weren’t involved last weekend have been given an opportunity to impress. 

There’s a first Leinster start for scrum-half Cormac Foley, while Ciarán Frawley is picked alongside him in the half-backs.

Max O’Reilly is included at fullback and the wings will be occupied by Adam Byrne and  Rob Russell.

Ed Byrne comes in for Andrew Porter at loosehead, and Josh Murphy replaces Jack Dunne in the second row. Elsewhere, Alex Soroka is called up into the back row.

Michael Milne and Sean O’Brien could also make their first appearances of the season from the bench. 

Leinster currently sit top of the URC table – nine points ahead of the second-placed Stormers. 

Leinster team v DHL Stormers: 

15. Max O’Reilly
14. Adam Byrne
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. Rob Russell
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Cormac Foley

1. Ed Byrne
2. John McKee
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Brian Deeny
5. Josh Murphy
6. Alex Soroka
7. Scott Penny
8. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

Replacements

16. Lee Barron
17. Michael Milne
18. Vakh Abdaladze
19. Jack Dunne
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Harry Byrne
23. Martin Moloney

