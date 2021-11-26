Furlong and Henshaw to start as teams named for Leinster/Ulster URC clash

Henshaw and Furlong after last weekend's victory against Argentina.

Henshaw and Furlong after last weekend's victory against Argentina.

TADHG FURLONG will make an immediate return to provincial action in tomorrow’s URC clash between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS. [KO 8pm; Live RTE Two].

Furling this week agreed a new central contract with the IRFU, and joins Robbie Henshaw in making an instant return to the Leinster starting team a week after being part of Ireland’s victory over Argentina. Nick Timoney, a late addition to the Irish squad for that win over the Pumas, starts for Ulster.

Johnny Sexton misses out with the injury he sustained against the All Blacks, so Ross Byrne is picked at 10 alongside Luke McGrath. Ciarán Frawley partners Henshaw in the centre, with Jordan Larmour offered a chance to impress in a back three that features Adam Byrne and Jimmy O’Brien.

Furlong is part of a front row featuring Ed Byrne and James Tracy, with Ross Molony, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Scott Penny and Rhys Ruddock completing the pack.

Will Connors is in line for a first appearance of the season off the bench.

Iain Henderson misses out for Ulster with a hamstring injury but John Cooney is fit to return and is paired with Billy Burns at half-back. Nathan Doak drops to a bench that also features potential debutant Tom Stewart.

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume – both part of the recent Irish camp – are the centre partnership.

Leinster (vs Ulster)

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Adam Byrne

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Jordan Larmour

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. Devin Toner

6. Dan Leavy

7. Scott Penny

8. Rhys Ruddock

Flash Sale

50% OFF Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21. Become a Member

Replacements: 16. Seán Cronin, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Vakh Abdaladze, 19. Max Deegan, 20. Will Connors, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Tommy O’Brien

Ulster (vs Leinster)

15. Mike Lowry

14. Craig Gilroy

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor CAPTAIN

5. Sam Carter

6. Greg Jones

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Angus Curtis, Rob Lyttle