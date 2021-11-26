Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 26 November 2021
Furlong and Henshaw to start as teams named for Leinster/Ulster URC clash

John Cooney returns to the Ulster team.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Nov 2021, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,857 Views 1 Comment
Henshaw and Furlong after last weekend's victory against Argentina.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

TADHG FURLONG will make an immediate return to provincial action in tomorrow’s URC clash between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS. [KO 8pm; Live RTE Two].

Furling this week agreed a new central contract with the IRFU, and joins Robbie Henshaw in making an instant return to the Leinster starting team a week after being part of Ireland’s victory over Argentina. Nick Timoney, a late addition to the Irish squad for that win over the Pumas, starts for Ulster. 

Johnny Sexton misses out with the injury he sustained against the All Blacks, so Ross Byrne is picked at 10 alongside Luke McGrath. Ciarán Frawley partners Henshaw in the centre, with Jordan Larmour offered a chance to impress in a back three that features Adam Byrne and Jimmy O’Brien. 

Furlong is part of a front row featuring Ed Byrne and James Tracy, with Ross Molony, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Scott Penny and Rhys Ruddock completing the pack. 

Will Connors is in line for a first appearance of the season off the bench. 

Iain Henderson misses out for Ulster with a hamstring injury but John Cooney is fit to return and is paired with Billy Burns at half-back. Nathan Doak drops to a bench that also features potential debutant Tom Stewart. 

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume – both part of the recent Irish camp – are the centre partnership. 

 

Leinster (vs Ulster)

  • 15. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 14. Adam Byrne
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw 
  • 12. Ciarán Frawley 
  • 11. Jordan Larmour
  • 10. Ross Byrne 
  • 9. Luke McGrath  CAPTAIN
  • 1. Ed Byrne 
  • 2. James Tracy 
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong 
  • 4. Ross Molony 
  • 5. Devin Toner 
  • 6. Dan Leavy 
  • 7. Scott Penny 
  • 8. Rhys Ruddock 

Replacements: 16. Seán Cronin, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Vakh Abdaladze, 19. Max Deegan, 20. Will Connors, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Tommy O’Brien 

Ulster (vs Leinster)

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Craig Gilroy
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Ethan McIlroy
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Andrew Warwick
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Marty Moore
  • 4. Alan O’Connor CAPTAIN
  • 5. Sam Carter
  • 6. Greg Jones
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. David McCann.

 Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Angus Curtis, Rob Lyttle

