Dooley set to reach the century mark after Cullen names him for trip to Italy

LEO CULLEN HAS named his Leinster side to take on Benetton Rugby at Stadio Monigo in the URC tomorrow (KO 12.55pm Irish time – LIVE on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV).

For Peter Dooley, who will make his 100th appearance for the province and his first start of the 2021/22 campaign, this will be a landmark day, eight years on since his debut for the province.

Joining Dooley in the front row will be Seán Cronin and Thomas Clarkson.

Joe McCarthy retains his spot in the second row and will play alongside Ross Molony who returns after spending time with the Ireland squad last week.

Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan complete the pack.

Captain for the trip to Treviso is Luke McGrath who dons the number nine shirt, partnered by Ross Byrne in the half-backs.

Once more, Harry Byrne and Jamie Osborne will play in midfield while both Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien start having also returned from international duty for the tie. Last week’s player of the match Tommy O’Brien will line out on the left wing.

Among the replacements, James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Cormac Foley, Rory O’Loughlin and Dave Kearney will all be hoping to make an impact.

Leinster Rugby (appearances in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (42)

14. Jordan Larmour (70)

13. Jamie Osborne (13)

12. Harry Byrne (31)

11. Tommy O’Brien (16)

10. Ross Byrne (117)

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN (164)

1. Peter Dooley (99)

2. Seán Cronin (201)

3. Thomas Clarkson (12)

4. Ross Molony (128)

5. Joe McCarthy (2)

6. Rhys Ruddock (200)

7. Scott Penny (35)

8. Max Deegan (77)

Replacements:

16. James Tracy (136)

17. Ed Byrne (78)

18. Michael Ala’alatoa (13)

19. Devin Toner (274)

20. Dan Leavy (77)

21. Cormac Foley (1)

22. Rory O’Loughlin (91)

23. Dave Kearney (172)

Referee – Ben Whitehouse (WRU)