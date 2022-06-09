Furlong fit to start as Leinster make two changes for Bulls clash

TADHG FURLONG HAS been passed fit to start Leinster’s United Rugby Championship semi-final meeting with the Bulls at the RDS tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports 2].
Leinster booked their place in tomorrow’s semi-final with a 76-14 thrashing of Glasgow Warriors last weekend, while the Bulls beat the Sharks 30-27 thanks to a late Chris Smith drop-goal.
Furlong was removed during the second half of the Glasgow game with a back injury but keeps his place in the starting XV to take on the Bulls.
With Furlong good to go, head coach Leo Cullen has made just two changes to his starting team as Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan both come into the side.
In a further boost, Johnny Sexton is named on the bench after recovering from an ankle issue which kept him out of last Saturday’s quarter-final.
Jimmy O’Brien starts at full-back with the in-form Jordan Larmour and Rory O’Loughlin lining out on the wings.
Henshaw returns to partner Garry Ringrose in midfield, as Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park continue in the half-backs.
Furlong lines out alongside Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan in an unchanged front row, while Joe McCarthy again partners captain James Ryan in the second row.
In the back row, Conan comes in at number eight as Caelan Doris shifts to blindside flanker, while Josh van der Flier starts again at openside.
Ciarán Frawley and Ryan Baird both drop to the bench, where they are joined by Ireland captain Sexton.
The Bulls have named an unchanged side from their quarter-final win over the Sharks, and are captained by former Ulster man Marcel Coetzee.
Leinster
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Rory O’Loughlin
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Ross Molony
20. Ryan Baird
21. Luke McGrath
22. Johnny Sexton
23. Ciarán Frawley
Bulls
15. Canan Moodie
14. David Kriel
13. Cornal Hendricks
12. Harold Vorster
11. Madosh Tambwe
10. Chris Smith
9. Zak Burger
1. Gerhard Steenekamp
2. Johan Grobbelaar
3. Mornay Smith
4. Walt Steenkamp
5. Ruan Nortje
6. Marcell Coetzee (captain)
7. Arno Botha
8. Elrigh Louw
Replacements:
16. Bismarck du Plessis
17. Simphiwe Matanzima
18. Robert Hunt
19. Janko Swanepoel
20. WJ Steenkamp
21. Embrose Papier
22. Morne Steyn
23. Kurt-Lee Arendse
Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
