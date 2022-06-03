Sexton drops out as Leinster make seven changes from Champions Cup final defeat

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has made seven changes to the starting XV for tomorrow’s URC quarter-final [KO 3.15pm - Live on RTÉ1 and Premier Sports]

Johnny Sexton is among those to drop out has Ross Byrne joins Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

The side will be led out by James Ryan.

Seán Cronin is included among the subs and, if introduced, will move into eighth place on Leinster’s all-time appearances list. He currently shares the spot with Shane Jennings on 205 appearances.

Leinster (v Glasgow Warriors)

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Rory O’Loughlin

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Robbie Henshaw