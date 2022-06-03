Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 3 June 2022
Sexton drops out as Leinster make seven changes from Champions Cup final defeat

They face Glasgow Warriors in the URC quarter-finals tomorrow.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jun 2022, 12:30 PM
12 minutes ago 650 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5782148
Dublin's Johnny Sexton.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has made seven changes to the starting XV for tomorrow’s URC quarter-final [KO 3.15pm - Live on RTÉ1 and Premier Sports]

Johnny Sexton is among those to drop out has Ross Byrne joins Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs. 

The side will be led out by James Ryan.

Seán Cronin is included among the subs and, if introduced, will move into eighth place on Leinster’s all-time appearances list. He currently shares the spot with Shane Jennings on 205 appearances.

Leinster (v Glasgow Warriors)

15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Rory O’Loughlin
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Harry Byrne
23. Robbie Henshaw

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

