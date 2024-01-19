Harry Byrne starts at 10 as Leinster go strong for Leicester trip

HARRY BYRNE HAS been named at out-half in a strong Leinster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup meeting with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road [KO 3.15pm, TNT Sports].

Byrne starts as Ciarán Frawley misses out after suffering a back injury during last Saturday’s defeat of Stade Francais at Aviva Stadium.

The return of co-captain James Ryan in the second row is the only other change from the starting XV that lined out in Dublin last weekend.

Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe on the wings.

Co-captain Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield with Byrne joined by Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row with Ryan named alongside Joe McCarthy in the second row.

Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris start in the back row.

Ross Molony returns to the Leinster bench and is set for his first apperance since the New Year’s Day defeat to Ulster. With Frawley not included in the matchday 23, 20-year-old Sam Prendergast provides out-half cover.

Leinster are already qualified for the knock-out rounds of the Champions Cup but are looking to secure home advantage in the round of 16. Just one match point in defeat tomorrow would be enough to ensure Leo Cullen’s side top Pool 4 and have home advantage in the round of 16 at least.

The Tigers and Stormers are both on nine points in Pool 4.

Leicester Tigers:

15 Freddie Steward

14 Harry Simmons

13 Matt Scott

12 Dan Kelly

11 Ollie Hassell-Collins

10 Handré Pollard

9 Tom Whiteley

1 James Cronin

2 Julián Montoya (capt)

3 Joe Heyes

4 Harry Wells

5 Ollie Chessum

6 Hanro Liebenberg

7 Tommy Reffell

8 Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16 Archie Vanes

17 Francois van Wyk

18 Will Hurd

19 Sam Carter

20 Kyle Hatherell

21 Ben Youngs

22 Jamie Shillcock

23 Solomone Kata

LEINSTER:

15.⁠ ⁠Hugo Keenan

14.⁠ ⁠Jordan Larmour

13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose (co-capt)

12.⁠ ⁠Robbie Henshaw

11.⁠ ⁠James Lowe

10.⁠ ⁠Harry Byrne

9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park

1.⁠ ⁠Andrew Porter

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Dan Sheehan

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Tadhg Furlong

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Joe McCarthy

5.⁠ ⁠⁠James Ryan (co-capt)

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Ryan Baird

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Josh van der Flier

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Rónan Kelleher

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Cian Healy

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Michael Ala’alatoa

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Ross Molony

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Jack Conan

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Luke McGrath

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Sam Prendergast

23. Tommy O’Brien

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)