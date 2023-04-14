Sam Prendergast to make Leinster debut against Lions

SAM PRENDERGAST WILL make his senior debut for Leinster this weekend after being named in the starting XV to take on the Emirates Lions tomorrow [KO 3pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

The highly-rated out-half – who is the younger brother of Connacht forward Cian – starred for the Ireland U20s as they stormed to Grand Slam success this year.

Prendergast, 20, partners Nick McCarthy in the half-backs as the URC leaders head into back-to-back URC games in South Africa.

Chris Cosgrave starts at full-back, with Dave Kearney and Tommy O’Brien named on the wings. O’Brien will make his first apperance of the season after recovering from a knee injury.

Liam Turner and Ben Brownlee start in the centre positions with Prendergast and McCarthy completing the backline.

In the front row, there is a first start for Georgia international Vakhtang Abdaladze at tighthead, with Michael Milne at loosehead and Lee Barron at hooker.

South African international Jason Jenkins and Brian Deeny start in the second row, with Rhys Ruddock – who captains the side – Will Connors and Max Deegan in the back row.

The Leinster bench features five Academy players – Alex Soroka, James Culhane, Ben Murphy, Charlie Tector and Rob Russell all looking to impress.

Leinster



15. Chris Cosgrave

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Liam Turner

12. Ben Brownlee

11. Dave Kearney

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Michael Milne

2. Lee Barron

3. Vakhtang Abdaladze

4. Brian Deeny

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Will Connors

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Tadgh McElroy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Alex Soroka

20. James Culhane

21. Ben Murphy

22. Charlie Tector

23. Rob Russell

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

