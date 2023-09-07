Frawley gets start at fly-half for Leinster against Munster

CIARÁN FRAWLEY STARTS at out-half for Leinster in tomorrow evening’s friendly with Munster at Musgrave Park (KO: 6pm).

The 25-year-old last started as 10 for Leinster against Benetton last September.

Scott Penny captains the team, that includes four senior internationals in the starting lineup, along with four members of the province’s academy.

Jordan Larmour starts at full-back, with Tommy O’Brien and Rob Russell on the wings. Liam Turner and Ben Brownlee form the centre partnership, with Frawley and Cormac Foley completing the backline.

Academy props Jack Boyle and Rory McGuire pack down either side of Lee Barron. Brian Deeny and Jason Jenkins are in the heart of the pack, with Max Deegan, Penny and James Culhane in the back row.

The bench includes nine Academy players, along with experience from the likes of Leinster centurions Ross Molony and Luke McGrath.

Leinster (caps in brackets)

15. Jordan Larmour (89)

14. Tommy O’Brien (24)

13. Liam Turner (20)

12. Ben Brownlee (4)

11. Rob Russell (18)

10. Ciarán Frawley (67)

9. Cormac Foley (11)

1. Jack Boyle (2)

2. Lee Barron (7)

3. Rory McGuire (0)

4. Brian Deeny (13)

5. Jason Jenkins (19)

6. Max Deegan (98)

7. Scott Penny (56, capt)

8. James Culhane (3)

Replacements: