BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

First start for 21-year-old Birr prop, cap 100 for Molony and Ruddock captains Leinster in Wales

Leo Cullen has named his side to face Ospreys tomorrow, with Dan Leavy on the bench again.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,427 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5258851
Michael Milne (centre) makes his first start.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Michael Milne (centre) makes his first start.
Michael Milne (centre) makes his first start.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

RHYS RUDDOCK WILL captain Leinster once again while Ross Molony wins cap number 100 and Michael Milne makes his first start, as Leo Cullen’s side face Ospreys across the water tomorrow in Pro14 action [KO 3pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sport].

Ruddock captains the eastern province for the third game in-a-row, and comes up against his father, Mike, in Wales, who is Osprey’s development director.

Molony becomes a Leinster centurion at the Liberty Stadium, starting at lock, with Dan Leavy again named on the bench having recently made his return 19 months after a horrific knee injury.

Cullen restores his faith in the backs, with the back three remaining the same. Jimmy O’Brien lines out at at full back, with Cian Kelleher on the right and Dave Kearney on the left. Tommy O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin again form the half-back partnership with Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Milne makes his first-ever start for the senior side after 11 games on the bench. The 21-year-old Birr loosehead prop, who is still in the Leinster Academy and having his debut in September 2019, joins James Tracy and Michael Bent in the front row, while Scott Fardy joins Molony in the second.

Meanwhile, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny and skipper Ruddock complete the pack.

Ospreys have also named their team, and you can see it in the tweet below.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

LEINSTER TEAM (with caps in brackets)

15. Jimmy O’Brien (21)
14. Cian Kelleher (16)
13. Rory O’Loughlin (72)
12. Tommy O’Brien (6)
11. Dave Kearney (151)
10. Harry Byrne (13)
9. Luke McGrath (131)

1. Michael Milne (11)
2. James Tracy (113)
3. Michael Bent (144)
4. Ross Molony (99)
5. Scott Fardy (64)
6. Josh Murphy (35)
7. Scott Penny (16)
8. Rhys Ruddock (177) — captain

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (2)
17. Peter Dooley (78)
18. Ciarán Parker (1)
19. Devin Toner (251)
20. Dan Leavy (65)
21. Hugh O’Sullivan (22)
22. David Hawkshaw (1)
23. Liam Turner (1).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie