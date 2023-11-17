Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Sam Prendergast: Out-half will make his first home start for Leinster this weekend.
Team news

Prendergast gets out-half nod as Ireland internationals return to Leinster duty

Leinster’s new co-captains Garry Ringrose and James Ryan are set to make their first appearances of the season.
1 hour ago

LEINSTER BEGIN LIFE with co-captains Garry Ringrose and James Ryan when the Ireland internationals make their first appearances of the United Rugby Championship following the disappointment of the World Cup.

Scarlets are the visitors to the RDS tomorrow, with Hugo Keenan also set to make his debut this term at full back while Ringrose will be in the centre alongside Jamie Osborne.

On the wings, head coach Leo Cullen has opted for Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien.

Sam Prendergast starts an RDS game for the province for the first time, where Jamison Gibson-Park will join him at half-back. 

In the pack, Thomas Clarkson will be in the front row alongside the returning Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher.

Joe McCarthy continues in the second row following his starring performance in the win over Dragons last time out, while his World Cup team-mates Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris come into the back row for the first time this season.

Leinster

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Jordan Larmour
  • 13. Garry Ringrose (co-captain)
  • 12. Jamie Osborne
  • 11. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 10. Sam Prendergast
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson
  • 4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. James Ryan (co-captain)
  • 6. Max Deegan
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Dan Sheehan
  • 17. Jack Boyle
  • 18. Tadhg Furlong
  • 19. Ross Molony
  • 20. Scott Penny
  • 21. Fintan Gunne
  • 22. Ross Byrne
  • 23. Ciarán Frawley

