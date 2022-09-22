Frawley starts at 10 in strong Leinster team for Benetton clash

CIARÁN FRAWLEY WILL wear Leinster’s number 10 shirt in tomorrow’s URC clash with Benetton at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

24-year-old Frawley has played most of his rugby for Leinster at inside centre in recent seasons but has been handed his second start at out-half in more than two years for the visit of the Italians.

Frawley is one of 11 Leinster players who will head away on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa – where he will also be used as an out-half – on Sunday but he will be part of a very strong Leinster team before departing.

The Skerries man impressed in the number 10 shirt for Ireland’s midweek team against the& Māori All Blacks during their tour of New Zealand over the summer.

Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have brought Ireland internationals Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Ryan Baird, and Caelan Doris into their starting XV for their first appearances of the new season.

Ringrose captains the team, while also includes Jordan Larmour who has recovered from a knee injury. Cian Healy will cover tighthead prop from the Leinster bench and will win his 250th cap for the province when called upon.

Leinster (v Benetton):

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose (captain)

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Luke McGrath

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Jason Jenkins

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Ed Byrne

18. Cian Healy

19. Ross Molony

20. Will Connors

21. Cormac Foley

22. Ross Byrne

23. Charlie Ngatai

Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].