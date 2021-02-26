Van der Flier released from Ireland camp to start Leinster's clash with Glasgow

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the openside flanker Josh van der Flier being released from Ireland camp for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Glasgow Warriors at the RDS [KO 5.30pm, eir Sport].

Van der Flier started Ireland’s two opening games of the Six Nations but is not involved in tomorrow’s meeting with Italy in Rome and head coach Andy Farrell has opted to release him back to Leinster to play.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has also recalled fullback Jimmy O’Brien and inside centre Ciarán Frawley after their recoveries from hamstring and shoulder issues, respectively. With van der Flier returning to the team, Scott Penny makes his first start at number eight.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old academy back row Alex Soroka is set for his senior Leinster debut off the bench against Glasgow.

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Peter Dooley

2. Seán Cronin

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Josh Murphy

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Scott Penny

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Greg McGrath

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Jack Dunne

20. Alex Soroka

21. Rowan Osborne

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Jamie Osborne

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Ollie Smith

14. Rufus McLean

13. Huw Jones

12. Sam Johnson

11. Cole Forbes

10. Adam Hastings

9. Jamie Dobie

1. Oli Kebble

2. Grant Stewart

3. Enrique Pieretto

4. Richie Gray

5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Rob Harley

7. Thomas Gordon

8. Ryan Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Aki Seiuli

18. D’arcy Rae

19. Gregor Brown

20. TJ Ioane

21. Sean Kennedy

22. Ross Thompson

23. Robbie Fergusson

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].