Dublin: 10°C Friday 26 February 2021
Van der Flier released from Ireland camp to start Leinster's clash with Glasgow

20-year-old academy back row Alex Soroka has been included on the bench for Sunday’s game.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 26 Feb 2021, 12:23 PM
47 minutes ago 1,642 Views
Van der Flier is back from Ireland camp.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the openside flanker Josh van der Flier being released from Ireland camp for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Glasgow Warriors at the RDS [KO 5.30pm, eir Sport].

Van der Flier started Ireland’s two opening games of the Six Nations but is not involved in tomorrow’s meeting with Italy in Rome and head coach Andy Farrell has opted to release him back to Leinster to play.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has also recalled fullback Jimmy O’Brien and inside centre Ciarán Frawley after their recoveries from hamstring and shoulder issues, respectively. With van der Flier returning to the team, Scott Penny makes his first start at number eight.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old academy back row Alex Soroka is set for his senior Leinster debut off the bench against Glasgow. 

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien 
14. Cian Kelleher 
13. Rory O’Loughlin 
12. Ciarán Frawley 
11. Dave Kearney
10. Harry Byrne 
9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Peter Dooley 
2. Seán Cronin 
3. Michael Bent 
4. Devin Toner 
5. Scott Fardy 
6. Josh Murphy
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Scott Penny 

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan
17. Greg McGrath
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Jack Dunne
20. Alex Soroka
21. Rowan Osborne
22. David Hawkshaw
23. Jamie Osborne 

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Ollie Smith
14. Rufus McLean
13. Huw Jones
12. Sam Johnson
11. Cole Forbes
10. Adam Hastings
9. Jamie Dobie

1. Oli Kebble
2. Grant Stewart
3. Enrique Pieretto
4. Richie Gray
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Rob Harley
7. Thomas Gordon
8. Ryan Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Johnny Matthews
17. Aki Seiuli
18. D’arcy Rae
19. Gregor Brown
20. TJ Ioane
21. Sean Kennedy
22. Ross Thompson
23. Robbie Fergusson

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].

