Leinster ring the changes for Glasgow clash with Ireland front-liners rested

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has rung the changes to his team with his front-line Ireland internationals rested for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 visit to Glasgow Warriors [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

Ross Molony captains Leinster from the second row, where he is partnered by the experienced Devin Toner.

Ross Molony captains Leinster tomorrow. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Josh Murphy, Will Connors, and Caelan Doris make up an in-form back row, while Peter Dooley, James Tracy, and Michael Bent complete the front row.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne will steer the ship from the halfback slots, while Conor O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien pair up in midfield.

Hugo Keenan, Cian Kelleher, and Adam Byrne form a potentially potent back three. Promising tighthead prop Jack Aungier, flanker Scott Penny, and second row Oisín Dowling are included on the bench.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Adam Byrne

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony (captain)

5. Devin Toner

6. Josh Murphy

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Scott Penny

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Fergus McFadden

Referee: Craig Evans [Wales].