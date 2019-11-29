Leinster ring the changes for Glasgow clash with Ireland front-liners rested

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has rung the changes to his team with his front-line Ireland internationals rested for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 visit to Glasgow Warriors [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].
Ross Molony captains Leinster from the second row, where he is partnered by the experienced Devin Toner.
Josh Murphy, Will Connors, and Caelan Doris make up an in-form back row, while Peter Dooley, James Tracy, and Michael Bent complete the front row.
Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne will steer the ship from the halfback slots, while Conor O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien pair up in midfield.
Hugo Keenan, Cian Kelleher, and Adam Byrne form a potentially potent back three. Promising tighthead prop Jack Aungier, flanker Scott Penny, and second row Oisín Dowling are included on the bench.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony (captain)
5. Devin Toner
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Scott Penny
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Fergus McFadden
Referee: Craig Evans [Wales].
