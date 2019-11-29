This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster ring the changes for Glasgow clash with Ireland front-liners rested

Ross Molony captains the team from the second row.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 29 Nov 2019, 12:15 PM
By Murray Kinsella Friday 29 Nov 2019, 12:15 PM
https://the42.ie/4911429

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has rung the changes to his team with his front-line Ireland internationals rested for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 visit to Glasgow Warriors [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

Ross Molony captains Leinster from the second row, where he is partnered by the experienced Devin Toner.

ross-molony Ross Molony captains Leinster tomorrow. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Josh Murphy, Will Connors, and Caelan Doris make up an in-form back row, while Peter Dooley, James Tracy, and Michael Bent complete the front row.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne will steer the ship from the halfback slots, while Conor O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien pair up in midfield.

Hugo Keenan, Cian Kelleher, and Adam Byrne form a potentially potent back three. Promising tighthead prop Jack Aungier, flanker Scott Penny, and second row Oisín Dowling are included on the bench. 

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Conor O’Brien 
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent 
4. Ross Molony (captain)
5. Devin Toner 
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors 
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Scott Penny
21. Hugh O’Sullivan 
22. Ciarán Frawley 
23. Fergus McFadden

Referee: Craig Evans [Wales].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Read next:

