Frawley handed first European start at 10 for Leinster's sold-out clash with Sale

CIARAN FRAWLEY WILL make his first European start at out-half in Leinster’s sold-out clash with Sale Sharks on Saturday [5.30pm, RTÉ 2], with Sam Prendergast in line to make his Champions Cup debut from the bench.

Frawley stole the show when replacing the injured Harry Byrne against defending champions La Rochelle last weekend, sealing the visitors’ hard-earned win with a monster penalty at the death.

And with Byrne unavailable this week as he completes the return to play protocols, head coach Leo Cullen turns to Frawley as one of four changes for the RDS clash.

Up front, there is a European debut for Thomas Clarkson at tighthead, with Michael Ala’alatoa dropping to the bench, while Jason Jenkins and Josh van der Flier return in place of Joe McCarthy and Will Connors.

Leinster Rugby (v Sale Sharks)

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose (co-captain)

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Jason Jenkins

5. James Ryan (co-captain)

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Jack Conan

21. Ben Murphy

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Charlie Ngatai

Referee: Pierre Brousset (FFR)