BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

Ringrose returns for Leinster and Harry wins battle of the Byrne brothers

Ryan Baird starts a European game for the first time in the RDS Arena tomorrow and is joined by James Ryan in the second row.

By Garry Doyle Friday 18 Dec 2020, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,787 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5304608
Ross and Harry Byrne.
Ross and Harry Byrne.
Ross and Harry Byrne.

NOT THAT LONG ago Ross Byrne was considered one of the best No10s in the country; now he must be wondering if he is even the best in his own family, after Leo Cullen selected younger brother Harry to start tomorrow’s Champions Cup game against Northampton (1pm, Virgin Media, BT Sport).

Otherwise there are similarities to last week’s side. It’s the same back three again this weekend with try scorers from last week Jimmy O’Brien and Dave Kearney selected at full back and on the left wing respectively and Hugo Keenan also retained on the right.

Robbie Henshaw is again selected in the centre but moves to the number 12 jersey with Garry Ringrose back from a jaw injury to take his place at outside centre.

It’s a new half back pairing this week with Jamison Gibson-Park starting at scrumhalf and Harry Byrne starting a Champions Cup game for the first time having made his debut off the bench last weekend.

It’s also a new front row combination with Irish internationals Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter starting having come off the bench in France.

Ryan Baird starts a European game for the first time in the RDS Arena tomorrow and is joined by James Ryan in the second row.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Finally it’s the same back row as started in the Round 1 win with Rhys Ruddock captaining the side from blindside after his Heineken Star of the Match performance against Montpellier, Josh van der Flier at openside and finally Caelan Doris at number eight.

On the bench Ross Molony and Josh Murphy are involved in a European match day squad for the first time this season.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (25)
14. Hugo Keenan (21)
13. Garry Ringrose (78)
12. Robbie Henshaw (50)
11. Dave Kearney (155)
10. Harry Byrne (17)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (96)
1. Cian Healy (223)
2. Rónan Kelleher (17)
3. Andrew Porter (68)
4. Ryan Baird (15)
5. James Ryan (42)
6. Rhys Ruddock (181) CAPTAIN
7. Josh van der Flier (86)
8. Caelan Doris (35)

16. James Tracy (117)
17. Peter Dooley (82)
18. Michael Bent (148)
19. Ross Molony (102)
20. Josh Murphy (38)
21. Luke McGrath (135)
22. Ross Byrne (92)
23. Dan Leavy (69)

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie