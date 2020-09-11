This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 September 2020
Sexton on the bench, Ryan returns and Ringrose captains Leinster for Pro14 final

Ross Byrne, hero of Leinster’s 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster, starts at 10.

By Sean Farrell Friday 11 Sep 2020, 12:12 PM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER CAPTAIN JONATHAN Sexton will sit among the replacements for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 final against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

Garry Ringrose will lead the hot favourites and defending champions in his absence, despite James Ryan completing a remarkably swift return from injury to start in the second row.

Ross Byrne starts at out-half with Sexton benched and is partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park from the start, giving Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster the option to introduce the the more experienced international half-backs for the latter stage of the game.

Leo Cullen’s side are on a 24-match winning streak that stretches back to May 2019 and the first of two potential trophies is available tomorrow if they can extend their run.

Leinster will go up against Saracens next weekend in the Champions Cup quarter-final, a repeat of last year’s final. Their last defeat.

Outside of the half-backs and Ryan’s return at the expense of Scott Fardy – who is also poised to impact the match from the sideline – Leinster’s fourth change from the win over Munster sees Josh van der Flier resume on the openside will Will Connors swapping onto that impressive line up of replacements.

Leinster (v Ulster, Pro14 final)

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Scott Fardy
20. Will Connors
21. Luke McGrath
22. Johnny Sexton
23. Rory O’Loughlin

