Sexton on the bench, Ryan returns and Ringrose captains Leinster for Pro14 final

LEINSTER CAPTAIN JONATHAN Sexton will sit among the replacements for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 final against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

Garry Ringrose will lead the hot favourites and defending champions in his absence, despite James Ryan completing a remarkably swift return from injury to start in the second row.

Ross Byrne starts at out-half with Sexton benched and is partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park from the start, giving Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster the option to introduce the the more experienced international half-backs for the latter stage of the game.

Leo Cullen’s side are on a 24-match winning streak that stretches back to May 2019 and the first of two potential trophies is available tomorrow if they can extend their run.

Leinster will go up against Saracens next weekend in the Champions Cup quarter-final, a repeat of last year’s final. Their last defeat.

Outside of the half-backs and Ryan’s return at the expense of Scott Fardy – who is also poised to impact the match from the sideline – Leinster’s fourth change from the win over Munster sees Josh van der Flier resume on the openside will Will Connors swapping onto that impressive line up of replacements.

Leinster (v Ulster, Pro14 final)

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Scott Fardy

20. Will Connors

21. Luke McGrath

22. Johnny Sexton

23. Rory O’Loughlin