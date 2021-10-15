Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 15 October 2021
Furlong, Kelleher and Conan back in Leinster's team to face Scarlets

The province host Welsh opposition at the RDS tomorrow evening.

Tadhg Furlong starts for Leinster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his 23 for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship fixture at home to Scarlets. 

The province, who have three wins from three so far, are in action at the RDS on Saturday evening (kick-off: 5.15pm, live on TG4, S4C, Premier Sports and URC TV), with a 75%-capacity crowd permitted to attend. 

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the side after his player-of-the-match performance off the bench against Zebre Parma last weekend. 

Leinster also welcome back Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher and Jack Conan, who make their first starts of the season. 

The back three are Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe, while Ciarán Frawley partners Garry Ringrose in the centre. Sexton is joined by Jamison Gibson-Park at half back.

The pack sees Andrew Porter at loosehead alongside Kelleher and Furlong.

It’s Ross Molony and James Ryan in the second row, while the blindside and openside flanker positions are filled by Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier respectively, and Jack Conan is selected at number eight. 

Leinster 

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour 
13. Garry Ringrose 
12. Ciarán Frawley 
11. James Lowe 
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Andrew Porter 
2. Rónan Kelleher 
3. Tadhg Furlong 
4. Ross Molony 
5. James Ryan 
6. Caelan Doris 
7. Josh van der Flier 
8. Jack Conan 

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan 
17. Cian Healy 
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Ryan Baird 
20. Rhys Ruddock 
21. Luke McGrath 
22. Ross Byrne 
23. Jimmy O’Brien 

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss depth in Munster, Nathan Doak’s Ireland prospects, and whether rugby is survival of the richest on The42 Rugby Weekly


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

