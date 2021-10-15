Furlong, Kelleher and Conan back in Leinster's team to face Scarlets

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his 23 for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship fixture at home to Scarlets.

The province, who have three wins from three so far, are in action at the RDS on Saturday evening (kick-off: 5.15pm, live on TG4, S4C, Premier Sports and URC TV), with a 75%-capacity crowd permitted to attend.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the side after his player-of-the-match performance off the bench against Zebre Parma last weekend.

Leinster also welcome back Tadhg Furlong, Rónan Kelleher and Jack Conan, who make their first starts of the season.

The back three are Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe, while Ciarán Frawley partners Garry Ringrose in the centre. Sexton is joined by Jamison Gibson-Park at half back.

The pack sees Andrew Porter at loosehead alongside Kelleher and Furlong.

It’s Ross Molony and James Ryan in the second row, while the blindside and openside flanker positions are filled by Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier respectively, and Jack Conan is selected at number eight.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Ryan Baird

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien

