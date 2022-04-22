Academy pair set to make Leinster debuts as URC South Africa tour begins

TWO ACADEMY PLAYERS are set to make their debuts for Leinster this weekend as the province begins its two-game URC tour of South Africa.

Leo Cullen’s side will take on Cell C Sharks in Durban on Saturday [Kick-off, 5.15pm Irish time -- TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV], where Brian Deeny and John McKee are set to make their debuts.

Deeny, who has played for Wexford Wanderers and Clontarf, has also featured for the Irish U20 side and has been selected to start in the second row.

Belfast native McKee, who has been named on the bench, captained Campbell College to an Ulster Schools Cup in 2018 before moving to UCD. He has also captained Ireland at underage level and currently plays with Old Belvedere.

Rhys Ruddock captains the side from the back row, where he will be joined by Scott Penny and Max Deegan.

Advertisement

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Thomas Clarkson make up the front row while Deeny is joined by Jack Dunne in the second row.

Elsewhere, Chris Cosgrave has been selected at full-back, making his first start for the province.

Tommy O’Brien has been named to start on the right wing with Rory O’Loughlin on the left.

Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne pair up in midfield while Nick McCarthy is alongside Harry Byrne in the half-backs, making his first appearance since picking up an injury in March.

🚨 | Here is your #LeinsterRugby team to face @SharksRugby 👇



© @RhysRuddock captains

👏 Debuts for Brian Deeny and John McKee

🔵 First start for Chris Cosgrave#SHAvLEI #URC pic.twitter.com/PNhXedclgG — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 22, 2022

Leinster Rugby team v Cell C Sharks

15. Chris Cosgrave

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Rory O’Loughlin

10. Harry Byrne

9. Nick McCarthy

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Brian Deeny

5. Jack Dunne

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements

16. John McKee

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Josh Murphy

20. Alex Soroka

21. Cormac Foley

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Martin Moloney

Referee: ​Nika Amashukeli (GRU)