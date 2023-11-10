Sheehan named captain for first time as Leinster and Dragons welcome back internationals

DAN SHEEHAN WILL captain Leinster for the first time when Leo Cullen’s side face the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon (1:15pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports).
Hooker Sheehan is among five World Cup players who have been brought back into the fold for the eastern province’s trip to Newport. Joe McCarthy starts at lock alongside Jason Jenkins, with fellow Ireland squad member Ryan Baird joined in the back row by Will Connors and in-form youngster James Culhane.
Ross Byrne replaces his younger brother Harry at out-half, while Jimmy O’Brien comes onto the left wing. Tommy O’Brien continues on the opposite edge, with Ciarán Frawley chosen once more at fullback.
Academy talent Ben Murphy makes his first Leinster start at scrum-half. the former Pres Bray student, who represents Clontarf in the AIL, has made five appearances off the bench since his debut against Munster in May 2022.
Samoa captain Michael Ala’alatoa is in line to win his 50th Leinster cap off a bench which also includes Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Rob Russell.
Hosts Dragons have made nine changes to the side which was soundly beaten — albeit while giving a decent account of itself — at Munster last weekend.
Dai Flanagan has welcomed back his Wales internationals for Sunday’s encounter and named an all-Wales back row containing Dan Lydiate, Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright.
Elliott Dee also comes straight in at hooker while, in the backs, Rio Dyer starts on the right wing.
Steff Hughes captains the side from outside centre.
Dragons
- 15. Cai Evans
- 14. Rio Dyer
- 13. Steff Hughes (Captain)
- 12. Aneurin Rosser
- 11. Jared Rosser
- 10. Will Reed
- 9. Rhodri Williams
- 1. Rhodri Jones
- 2. Elliott Dee
- 3. Lloyd Fairbrother
- 4. Matthew Screech
- 5. George Nott
- 6. Dan Lydiate
- 7. Taine Basham
- 8. Aaron Wainwright
Replacements:
- 16. James Benjamin
- 17. Aki Seiuli
- 18. Luke Yendle
- 19. Sean Lonsdale
- 20. Ryan Woodman
- 21. Dane Blacker
- 22. Jack Dixon
- 23. Ewan Rosser
Leinster
- 15. Ciarán Frawley
- 14. Tommy O’Brien
- 13. Jamie Osborne
- 12. Charlie Ngatai
- 11. Jimmy O’Brien
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Ben Murphy
- 1. Jack Boyle
- 2. Dan Sheehan (Captain)
- 3. Thomas Clarkson
- 4. Joe McCarthy
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 6. Ryan Baird
- 7. Will Connors
- 8. James Culhane
Replacements:
- 16. Lee Barron
- 17. Paddy McCarthy
- 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 19. Max Deegan
- 20. Scott Penny
- 21. Cormac Foley
- 22. Harry Byrne
- 23. Rob Russell