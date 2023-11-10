Sheehan named captain for first time as Leinster and Dragons welcome back internationals

DAN SHEEHAN WILL captain Leinster for the first time when Leo Cullen’s side face the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon (1:15pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports).

Hooker Sheehan is among five World Cup players who have been brought back into the fold for the eastern province’s trip to Newport. Joe McCarthy starts at lock alongside Jason Jenkins, with fellow Ireland squad member Ryan Baird joined in the back row by Will Connors and in-form youngster James Culhane.

Ross Byrne replaces his younger brother Harry at out-half, while Jimmy O’Brien comes onto the left wing. Tommy O’Brien continues on the opposite edge, with Ciarán Frawley chosen once more at fullback.

Advertisement

Academy talent Ben Murphy makes his first Leinster start at scrum-half. the former Pres Bray student, who represents Clontarf in the AIL, has made five appearances off the bench since his debut against Munster in May 2022.

Samoa captain Michael Ala’alatoa is in line to win his 50th Leinster cap off a bench which also includes Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Rob Russell.

Hosts Dragons have made nine changes to the side which was soundly beaten — albeit while giving a decent account of itself — at Munster last weekend.

Dai Flanagan has welcomed back his Wales internationals for Sunday’s encounter and named an all-Wales back row containing Dan Lydiate, Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright.

Elliott Dee also comes straight in at hooker while, in the backs, Rio Dyer starts on the right wing.

Steff Hughes captains the side from outside centre.

Dragons

15. Cai Evans

14. Rio Dyer

13. Steff Hughes (Captain)

12. Aneurin Rosser

11. Jared Rosser

10. Will Reed

9. Rhodri Williams

1. Rhodri Jones

2. Elliott Dee

3. Lloyd Fairbrother

4. Matthew Screech

5. George Nott

6. Dan Lydiate

7. Taine Basham

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements:

16. James Benjamin

17. Aki Seiuli

18. Luke Yendle

19. Sean Lonsdale

20. Ryan Woodman

21. Dane Blacker

22. Jack Dixon

23. Ewan Rosser

Leinster

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Ben Murphy

1. Jack Boyle

2. Dan Sheehan (Captain)

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Ryan Baird

7. Will Connors

8. James Culhane

Replacements: