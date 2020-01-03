Leinster make wholesale changes for Connacht's visit to the RDS

Joe Tomane's injury-enforced absence will end against Connacht tomorrow. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE LEINSTER SIDE for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Connacht at the RDS [KO 5.30pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports] shows 14 changes from the team that started last weekend’s win against Munster at Thomond Park.

Back-row forward Will Connors is the only player who retains his place, as Leo Cullen’s men aim to continue their undefeated run against a Connacht side searching for an elusive first victory at the Dublin venue.

Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan are among nine full Ireland internationals who will start for Leinster tomorrow, while the likes of James Lowe, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner and Scott Fardy drop out.

Joe Tomane has overcome a hamstring injury to be selected in midfield.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Joe Tomane

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Will Connors

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Ryan Baird

20. Caelan Doris

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Harry Byrne

23. Cian Kelleher

