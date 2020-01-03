This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leinster make wholesale changes for Connacht's visit to the RDS

Will Connors is the only player to retain his starting place from last weekend’s win over Munster.

By Paul Dollery Friday 3 Jan 2020, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,206 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4952758

joe-tomane Joe Tomane's injury-enforced absence will end against Connacht tomorrow. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE LEINSTER SIDE for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Connacht at the RDS [KO 5.30pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports] shows 14 changes from the team that started last weekend’s win against Munster at Thomond Park.

Back-row forward Will Connors is the only player who retains his place, as Leo Cullen’s men aim to continue their undefeated run against a Connacht side searching for an elusive first victory at the Dublin venue.

Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan are among nine full Ireland internationals who will start for Leinster tomorrow, while the likes of James Lowe, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner and Scott Fardy drop out.

Joe Tomane has overcome a hamstring injury to be selected in midfield.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Joe Tomane
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Ryan Baird
20. Caelan Doris
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Harry Byrne
23. Cian Kelleher

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

