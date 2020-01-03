Leinster make wholesale changes for Connacht's visit to the RDS

THE LEINSTER SIDE for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Connacht at the RDS [KO 5.30pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports] shows 14 changes from the team that started last weekend’s win against Munster at Thomond Park.
Back-row forward Will Connors is the only player who retains his place, as Leo Cullen’s men aim to continue their undefeated run against a Connacht side searching for an elusive first victory at the Dublin venue.
Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan are among nine full Ireland internationals who will start for Leinster tomorrow, while the likes of James Lowe, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner and Scott Fardy drop out.
Joe Tomane has overcome a hamstring injury to be selected in midfield.
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Joe Tomane
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Luke McGrath
1. Peter Dooley
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Will Connors
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Ryan Baird
20. Caelan Doris
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Harry Byrne
23. Cian Kelleher
