Friday 27 December, 2019
JGP and Byrne to lead the attack in reshuffled Leinster side

Head coach Leo Cullen has made 10 changes from the side which beat Ulster.

By Niall Kelly Friday 27 Dec 2019, 12:33 PM
Leinster: hoping to continue their perfect Pro14 start.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

LEO CULLEN HAS named a much-changed side as Leinster look to continue their perfect Pro14 start with a win over Munster in Thomond Park [kick-off 6pm].

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is the only back to retain his place following last week’s try-fest against Ulster.

He is joined in the half-backs by a fit-again Ross Byrne who has shaken off a dead leg.

Up front, Ireland internationals James Tracy and Devin Toner both start with Ed Byrne and Caelan Doris also returning to a reshuffled pack.

Scott Fardy captains the side from the second row, with Josh Murphy dropping into the back row to accommodate Toner’s return.

Leinster (v Munster)

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Conor O’Brien
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne
2. James Tracy
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy (capt)
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Ross Molony
20. Scott Penny
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Tommy O’Brien

