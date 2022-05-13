Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leinster name unchanged team for semi-final meeting with Toulouse

The only alteration is on the bench, as Tommy O’Brien has been sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

By The42 Team Friday 13 May 2022, 12:12 PM
29 minutes ago 2,094 Views 5 Comments
Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED an unchanged starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.  [KO 3pm; Live BT Sport]

The only change to the squad is forced by injury: Tommy O’Brien has suffered an ACL injury and his place on the bench is taken by Ciarán Frawley. 

Thus Johnny Sexton captains the side with Jamison Gibson-Park alongside him at scrum-half. Jimmy O’Brien makes his 50th Leinster appearance in a back three that also features James Lowe and Hugo Keenan. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose reprise their centre partnership. 

Leinster can call on an international front row of Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, with James Ryan and Ross Molony behind them. Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan are the back row. Molony is the only member of the Leinster pack who did not start Ireland’s Six Nations clash with France in Paris earlier this year. 

Leinster (vs Toulouse) 

15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Jimmy O’Brien; 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe; 10. Johnny Sexton CAPTAIN, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Rónan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong; 4. Ross Molony, 5. James Ryan; 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier , 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan. 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Joe McCarthy. 20. Rhys Ruddock, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Ciarán Frawley (52)

About the author
The42 Team

