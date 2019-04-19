This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's Johnny! Sexton returns for Leinster's Easter Sunday European showdown

The defending champions host Toulouse in an Aviva Stadium semi-final.

By Niall Kelly Friday 19 Apr 2019, 12:23 PM
24 minutes ago 2,169 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599869
Sexton: fit again following a quad injury.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sexton: fit again following a quad injury.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL make his first Leinster appearance of 2019 in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final showdown against Toulouse [kick-off 3.15pm, Virgin Media / BT Sport / Channel 4].

Sexton, who has not played since the final weekend of the Six Nations, returns for what promises to be a seismic European clash at the Aviva Stadium between the competition’s most successful clubs.

Leo Cullen’s side shows five changes from the side which beat Ulster in the quarter-finals with the fit-again trio of Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner all taking their places having missed out last month.

Rob Kearney starts at fullback with Jordan Larmour on the right wing while James Lowe is the preferred attacking option on the left.

Tadhg Furlong, who only managed 24 minutes as a second-half replacement against Glasgow before he was withdrawn as a precaution, packs down in a familiar front row alongside Cian Healy and Sean Cronin.

Leinster (v Toulouse)

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Scott Fardy
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

COMMENTS (19)

