Here's Johnny! Sexton returns for Leinster's Easter Sunday European showdown

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL make his first Leinster appearance of 2019 in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final showdown against Toulouse [kick-off 3.15pm, Virgin Media / BT Sport / Channel 4].

Sexton, who has not played since the final weekend of the Six Nations, returns for what promises to be a seismic European clash at the Aviva Stadium between the competition’s most successful clubs.

Leo Cullen’s side shows five changes from the side which beat Ulster in the quarter-finals with the fit-again trio of Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner all taking their places having missed out last month.

Rob Kearney starts at fullback with Jordan Larmour on the right wing while James Lowe is the preferred attacking option on the left.

Tadhg Furlong, who only managed 24 minutes as a second-half replacement against Glasgow before he was withdrawn as a precaution, packs down in a familiar front row alongside Cian Healy and Sean Cronin.

Leinster (v Toulouse)

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Sean O’Brien

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Scott Fardy

20. Max Deegan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

