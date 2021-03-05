Leinster welcome back handful of Ireland players as Byrne returns to out-half

ROSS BYRNE WILL start at out-half as Leo Cullen welcomes back a number of Ireland players to the Leinster side for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 1].
Luke McGrath once again skippers the side while he’ll be joined by Byrne who was released by Andy Farrell to Leinster during the week.
In the back row Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier are also available to Cullen having been released back to the province and they start at blindside and openside.
Elsewhere second row Devin Toner continues his march towards Gordon D’Arcy’s all-time Leinster caps record of 261.
Leinster:
15. Max O’Reilly
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)
1. Ed Byrne
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Scott Penny
Replacements:
16. Seán Cronin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Ross Molony
20. Josh Murphy
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Jamie Osborne
23. Jack Dunne
COMMENTS (8)