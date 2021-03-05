Leinster welcome back handful of Ireland players as Byrne returns to out-half

ROSS BYRNE WILL start at out-half as Leo Cullen welcomes back a number of Ireland players to the Leinster side for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport 1].

Luke McGrath once again skippers the side while he’ll be joined by Byrne who was released by Andy Farrell to Leinster during the week.

In the back row Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier are also available to Cullen having been released back to the province and they start at blindside and openside.

Elsewhere second row Devin Toner continues his march towards Gordon D’Arcy’s all-time Leinster caps record of 261.

Leinster:

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Scott Penny

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Ross Molony

20. Josh Murphy

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Jamie Osborne

23. Jack Dunne