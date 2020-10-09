Ringrose named as captain for Leinster's trip to Treviso

LEINSTER COACH LEO Cullen has named Garry Ringrose as captain for the province’s first away game out of Dublin since February’s trip to The Gnoll.

The defending Pro14 champions go with the same back three that started against Dragons last weekend with Hugo Keenan again selected at full-back, Jordan Larmour on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

In the centre, Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance of the new campaign in the number 12 shirt with captain Ringrose outside him.

Jamison Gibson-Park again starts at scrum-half with Ross Byrne his half-back partner this week.

In the pack Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Bent will line up in the front row with Ryan Baird and James Ryan behind them to complete the tight five.

Caelan Doris, Will Connors and Jack Conan are the back row selected by Cullen for the trip to Treviso.

Leinster Rugby (v Treviso)

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ryan Baird

5. James Ryan

6. Caelan Doris

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan

16. Seán Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Ross Molony

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

