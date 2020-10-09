BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ringrose named as captain for Leinster's trip to Treviso

James Ryan is part of an impressive Leinster pack as the defending champions seek to make it two wins out of two.

By Garry Doyle Friday 9 Oct 2020, 12:08 PM
41 minutes ago 1,240 Views 3 Comments
Ringrose starts as captain for Leinster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER COACH LEO Cullen has named Garry Ringrose as captain for the province’s first away game out of Dublin since February’s trip to The Gnoll.

The defending Pro14 champions go with the same back three that started against Dragons last weekend with Hugo Keenan again selected at full-back, Jordan Larmour on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

In the centre, Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance of the new campaign in the number 12 shirt with captain Ringrose outside him.

Jamison Gibson-Park again starts at scrum-half with Ross Byrne his half-back partner this week.

In the pack Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Bent will line up in the front row with Ryan Baird and James Ryan behind them to complete the tight five.

Caelan Doris, Will Connors and Jack Conan are the back row selected by Cullen for the trip to Treviso.

Leinster Rugby (v Treviso)

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Jordan Larmour 
13. Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe 
10. Ross Byrne 
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 
1. Ed Byrne 
2. James Tracy 
3. Michael Bent 
4. Ryan Baird
5. James Ryan 
6. Caelan Doris 
7. Will Connors 
8. Jack Conan 

16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy 
18. Tom Clarkson 
19. Ross Molony
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Luke McGrath 
22. Harry Byrne 
23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

 

