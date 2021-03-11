BE PART OF THE TEAM

Soroka makes first start as Leinster name side to face Zebre

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 1:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,482 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5378388
ALEX SOROKA will make his first Pro14 start for Leinster in their match away to Zebre tomorrow (kick-off: 5.45pm Irish time, live on eir Sport).

The 20-year-old made his debut off the bench against Glasgow Warriors last month.

Meanwhile, Seán O’Brien and Tim Corkery are in line to make their debuts from the substitutes’ bench.

Luke McGrath captains the side, while Academy player Max O’Reilly starts at full back.

Cian Kelleher and Dave Kearney are on the right and left wing respectively, while Rory O’Loughlin and Jimmy O’Brien are in the centre for the second consecutive week.

McGrath is joined at half-back by Harry Byrne.

Peter Dooley, Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson make up the front row, with Ross Molony and Jack Dunne — making his first start of the season — in the second row.

Soroka is joined in the back row by Josh Murphy and Scott Penny.

Leinster team to face Zebre:

15. Max O’Reilly
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. Dave Kearney
10. Harry Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (CAPTAIN)

1. Peter Dooley
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Ross Molony
5. Jack Dunne
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Alex Soroka

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Marcus Hanan
18. Michael Bent
19. Devin Toner
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Tim Corkery
23. Jamie Osborne

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Read next:

